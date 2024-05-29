Stats: 61% of Americans Likely to Travel for Leisure This Summer

According to a new survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), 61 percent of Americans plan to travel overnight for leisure in the next four months. The poll conducted by Morning Consult also revealed that 34 percent of Americans expect to increase their overnight leisure travel this summer compared to last year.

On the leisure side, the survey found that 31 percent of Americans said they plan to increase their number of hotel stays this summer compared to last summer. Regarding business travel, 35 percent of Americans said they expect to take an overnight business trip in the next four months, and 16 percent said they plan to increase their level of business-related travel this summer compared to last summer.

Hotels remain the top lodging choice for both business (60 percent) and leisure (46 percent) travelers this summer.

The poll results are good news for hoteliers, who continue to face challenging economic headwinds, including a nationwide labor shortage and high interest rates. However, the survey shows that persistent inflation remains a significant obstacle to growth for hoteliers and other travel-related businesses. It found that over the next four months:

55 percent of respondents said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of staying in a hotel, down slightly from 56 percent in January

51 percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of traveling overnight

46 percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of traveling by airplane

44 percent said inflation is likely to reduce their chance of renting a car

Other findings include:

52 percent of respondents said they are likely to travel overnight for a family trip in the next four months—up from 51 percent in January—36 percent of whom said they would likely stay in a hotel

42 percent said they are likely to travel overnight for a romantic getaway in the next four months, 56 percent of whom said they would likely stay in a hotel

32 percent of those surveyed ranked high-speed Wi-Fi as the top technological amenity they consider when evaluating hotels

This poll was conducted April 25-28 among a sample of 2,202 adults.

Source: AHLA

