Air New Zealand Launches Sale for Auckland Travel

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, the Auckland region’s economic, tourism and cultural agency, is leading a nationwide tourism initiative to show U.S. and Canadian vacationers the diverse experiences on offer throughout New Zealand year-round. To that effect, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited is representing and working collaboratively with its fellow New Zealand regional tourism organizations (RTOs) to grow North American visitor numbers during the country’s fall and winter and showcase regional New Zealand destinations.

The first phase of activity supports an Air New Zealand sale on North America flights with the option to explore more of Aotearoa New Zealand by adding on a visit to another domestic destination for only $50, round-trip. Further promotions will showcase regional road trips, whereby visitors can travel and discover at their own pace, exploring themed itineraries across New Zealand designed with the U.S. traveler in mind, including food and wine, outdoor adventure or cultural experiences.

The U.S. is New Zealand’s second largest inbound market behind Australia. The year ended 2024 saw a 10 percent increase in U.S. visitors to New Zealand, totaling 370,000 arrivals. There were 63,700 overseas visitor arrivals into New Zealand from the United States in February 2025, which is a record number of U.S. visitors for any month. Funding for the initiative to welcome North American visitors comes from the Regional Tourism Boost Fund, a new fund introduced by the New Zealand Government to attract more international visitors between April and July.

Airfares are available now until May 5. Round-trip prices per person via Air New Zealand include:

Los Angeles to Auckland from $885

San Francisco to Auckland from $1,085

Houston to Auckland from $1,085

New York to Auckland from $1,485

Honolulu to Auckland from $785

Vancouver to Auckland from CA$1385

To find out more, visit aucklandunlimited.com.

