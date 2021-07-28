Lack of Inbound Travel Continues to Hamper UK Economic Revival

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has warned that U.K.'s economic revival would continue to be impacted by the lack of inbound travel despite the resumption of flights to amber list countries.

Based on 2019 levels and despite the rise in domestic holidays, the lack of inbound international visitors through July, due to concern over rising coronavirus cases and the UK government’s strict quarantine rules, could rob the UK economy of a staggering £639 million ($886 million) each day.

Virginia Messina, senior vice president, WTTC, said: "The UK’s economic recovery is going to continue to be hampered by the lack of inbound international visitors while UK travelers are leaving the UK in increasing numbers."

"Whilst staycations are helping boost the economy, it is not nearly enough to replace the £639 million which is being lost every day," Messina added. “If the situation continues, the UK will lose out on much needed revenues which international travel provides, benefitting every level of the economy far beyond the Travel & Tourism sector."

New data collected by travel and analytics firm and WTTC knowledge partner ForwardKeys reveals the highest week-on-week percentage increases in tickets booked were to Germany, which were up by 113 percent; to Croatia up by 69 percent; Sweden by 68 percent; Portugal by 65 percent and Albania, up by 64 percent.

The data shows airline tickets booked for international trips out of the UK increased an average of 24 percent in the week to July 13, compared to the previous week.

Weekly flight tickets for future travel from the UK to traditional destinations have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, with Greece the most popular destination, up 211 percent compared to 2019. The Bahamas follows closely, with tickets up 161 percent on pre-pandemic levels. Croatia has also reached pre-pandemic weekly ticketing levels in the last week (107 percent) while tickets for travel to Spain, which reached 88 percent of 2019 levels, are fast increasing.

“If every day travel is curbed, more cash-strapped Travel & Tourism businesses face even greater strain pushing them to the brink of bankruptcy. Meanwhile, Europe enjoys the financial benefits of British travelers returning to their markets.” Juan Gomez Garcia, ForwardKeys Senior Insight Expert, said. “It’s reassuring to see the UK issued tickets increase for summer travel, the question remains – will those figures manage to surpass pre-pandemic levels in those destinations?”

According to WTTC’s 2021 Economic Impact Report (EIR) international visitor spend in 2019, before the pandemic struck, added £35.6 billion to the UK economy, or 4.9 percent of total exports. This slumped to £10.1 billion in 2020 owing to the curbs and restrictions, contributing to just 1.7 percent of total exports. This represented a collapse of 71.6 percent, or £25.5 billion. WTTC has recently revealed that international Travel & Tourism industry leaders have backed their four new guidelines to restore international travel safely to save the millions of jobs and livelihoods which depend upon the sector, while providing a boost for the global economic recovery.

