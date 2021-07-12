(Think Mexico When Booking Family Vacations)

Amid hectic schedules and technology overload, families want to spend quality time together, and this desire to make life-lasting memories has tremendously increased as a result of the pandemic. Selecting the right destination is key – a place that is as diverse as the clients visiting. Sun-splashed Mexico, with its stunning natural beauty and fascinating culture, fits the bill on numerous levels. Here are the top four reasons why Mexico is the ideal destination for your clients’ next family vacation.

Accommodations For Comfortably Spreading Out

The majority of a Mexico vacation is typically spent outdoors enjoying everything from spectacular beaches to ancient ruins, but the place clients call their “home away from home” is essential to achieving high customer satisfaction levels and repeat business.

Mexico is privileged to have abundant accommodations options in Cancun, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta and many other destinations around the country that are well-suited to families. Exceptional choice fits a family’s needs – think large suites (some with multiple bathrooms and bedding options), connecting rooms and spacious villas. Many accommodations feature stylish, expansive living areas where family members can spread out in comfort (indoors and outdoors – including balconies), plus enjoy upscale in-room amenities and elegant interior design, often incorporating Mexican-inspired decorative elements – all in picturesque locations.

Abundant Activities For All Ages

Mexico offers a seemingly endless choice of activities to suit all ages and interests for families and extended families (with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins).

There are countless beach and watersports activities, thrilling outdoor adventures, and opportunities for cultural immersion – kayaking and snorkeling in calm, scenic bays; scuba diving in a vibrant underwater world of fish and intriguing wrecks; surfing, stand-up paddle boarding, parasailing and jet skiing; swimming in free-form pools with exciting slides; embarking on adventures in the Mayan and Mexican Pacific rainforests, jungle hikes and ATV rides; exploring the country’s diverse landscape by sand-boarding, mountain biking and horseback riding; watching cultural performances showcasing Mexican history and tradition; discovering a day in the life of the Mayan and Mexican Pacific people; and touring archaeological sites. Resorts that offer supervised kids clubs give both children and adults some alone-time before resuming the togetherness.

La Colección Resorts caters to the family travel market with several of its brands. For example, the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun Spa Resort provides excitement for families at every corner thanks to its extensive all-inclusive offerings and invite guests of all ages to connect with both nature and ancient cultures through its immersive, adventure-minded travel experiences sure to inspire family bonding.

Food & Nighttime Fun

Food is a key ingredient to a successful vacation, but satisfying a family’s palate can be challenging, with the only thing they agree upon being that they are hungry.

Fortunately, dining in the Mexican Caribbean and Mexican Pacific is a seamless pleasure for families/multi-generational groups traveling with multi-generational tastes. There’s no shortage of authentic food – tacos, enchiladas, carne asada, tamales, mole – along with international cuisine, from Italian to Japanese. And, this culinary diversity can be enjoyed in countless ways – festive theme night experiences, casual open-air grills, and dinners in air-conditioned spaces or al fresco – offering the chance for families to connect and create long-lasting memories. Many resorts offer 24-hour room service for added convenience and comfort, especially after a busy, active day in the Mexican sun.

When the sun sets, nights at the Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf and Spa come alive with fun evening entertainment for all families of all ages – live music, dancing, cultural performances, bars and lounges, teen clubs, karaoke, after-dark pirate shows, movie nights on the beach, and more.

Easy Access & Enhanced Value

Ease of destination access ranks high in importance when extended family are likely coming from different gateways. There is extensive daily airlift to Mexico from around the U.S. across multiple carriers, affording great proximity for people traveling from either the east or west coast.

Mexico is also celebrated for its exceptional value for money, something greatly appreciated by families. La Colección Resorts has launched a Summer Wanderlust promotion at select properties for bookings now through August 31 where clients enjoy up to 60% off, free airport-hotel transfers and other inclusions. Travel advisors also benefit with the opportunity to earn free nights for themselves based on bookings.

Here’s an added bonus to the easy access and enhanced value– Mexico has a delightful summer climate year-round, so the destination is perfect for family trips all year long. Add this to the wide range of lodging options, tons of activities, a richly satisfying culinary profile, and lots of after-dark fun, and travel advisors will quickly learn that selling Mexico as a hot spot for families is becoming easier than ever.