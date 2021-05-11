U.S. Travel Reacts to U.K. Placing U.S. on ‘Amber’ List for Travel

U.S. Travel Association president and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the release of the U.K.’s “traffic light system” for international travel:

“The U.K.’s decision to put the United States on their amber status for reopening just isn’t backed by the science. Putting the U.S. on amber status ignores the scientific data regarding increasing vaccination rates, lower infection rates and that the U.S. has the right strategies in place to mitigate risk.

“The U.S. needs to demonstrate leadership and come to the table with the U.K. and increase dialogue to allow for a reopening of travel with one of our most important international partners. The U.S. economy will lose $262 billion and 1.1 million jobs if its borders remain shut, and putting a roadmap and timelines forward to quickly create a U.S.-U.K. travel corridor would be low-risk for both countries and high-reward economically.”

As per the U.K.'s traffic light system, when you arrive in England, you need to follow the rules for the highest risk country or territory that you have been in or passed through in the previous 10 days. That can include transit stops.

For countries listed as "amber," before you travel to England you must:

Complete a passenger locator form

Take a COVID-19 test

test Book and pay for Day 2 and Day 8 COVID-19 travel tests

The, on arrival in England you must:

Quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days

Take a COVID-19 test on or before Day 2 and on or after Day 8

Related Stories

U.S. Travel Taps Nicole Porter to Boost Political Outreach

Stats: 42 Percent of People Plan to Travel in 2021

U.S. Travel to Senate: Enact Strategies to Restart Travel

Stats: 44% of Travelers More Likely to Use Advisor After COVID