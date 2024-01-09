Türkiye Removes Visa Requirement for Americans

Americans traveling to Türkiye are no longer required to obtain a visa for visits up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Until December 31, 2023, Americans (and Canadians) needed to apply in advance for an E-Visa, purchasable online for $51.50. Türkiye now joins every country in Western Europe as being visa-free.

According to Go Türkiye—the country’s destination marketing organization—2023 was the best year ever for American tourism to Türkiye, and with the cancelation of the visa requirement, it expects 2024 to be an even better year.

Similarly, Turkish Airlines reported that the total number of passengers in 2023 increased by 16.1 percent to 83.4 million, compared to the same period of 2022. Specifically, the number of international-to-international passengers carried increased by 27.1 percent to 29.8 million, up from 23.4 million in the same period of 2022.

Istanbul is the largest city in Europe and a popular destination among international travelers, with its wealth of cultural, historic and gastronomic attractions. Americans visiting Türkiye also make a beeline for the sophisticated “Turkaegean” resorts on the Mediterranean; Ankara, the country’s capital; the multitude of ancient sites throughout Asia Minor; and the unique landscapes of Cappadocia and the Anatolian Black Sea coast.

For more information, visit www.goturkiye.com.

