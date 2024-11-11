Sustainable Luxury Accommodations in The Nordics

The Nordics, a sustainable tourism cooperation co-funded by the European Union, representing the countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, is showcasing a lineup of newly opened and soon-to-debut eco-conscious accommodations and experiences.

Denmark

Denmark offers several new sustainable accommodations, including Bella Grande in central Copenhagen which opened earlier this year. Fully solar-powered and committed to using organic cotton linens while minimizing single-use packaging, the hotel plants a tree for every booking made through its website. Ny Hattenæs in Silkeborg which reopened in 2023 following renovations, offers eco-friendly practices such as utilizing renewable energy sources and promoting local, organic cuisine amidst the lush landscapes of Lake District. Additionally, the newly opened 25Hours Hotel on Paper Island, and Park Lane Copenhagen, a 69-key boutique hotel transformed from a 1920s cinema, set to open in December, both combine luxury with thoughtful sustainable designs and practices.

Finland

Finland’s sustainable hospitality scene is flourishing, starting with the Solo Sokos Hotel Pier 4, which opened this summer in Helsinki’s Katajanokka district. Featuring wooden architecture and a serene maritime setting, the hotel aims to be the most climate-friendly hotel in Finland, with sustainability guiding every aspect of its operations. Further north, The Fell in Finnish Lapland offers a traditional log cabin experience atop a private fell in Kittilä, enriching the guest experience with locally sourced produce and winter activities from local entrepreneurs. In the Lakeland region, Kanava Resort, nestled between two national parks, features nine eco-friendly cabins with views of Lake Saimaa. Near Helsinki, Billnäs Gård provides a unique wellness retreat, blending modern luxury with sustainable materials and local cuisine.

Norway

The newly opened Restaurant Iris in Hardangerfjord, utilizing locally sourced ingredients and renewable energy, offers an expedition dining experience in a floating orb. The Kunstsilo Art Museum in Kristiansand, which opened in May 2024, repurposed an old grain silo into an art hub, emphasizing sustainability and cultural preservation through its collection of contemporary and modern art. For an eco-friendly adventure at sea, travelers can embark on the new MS Brisen by Brim Explorer, a hybrid-electric ship offering sustainable cruises along Norway’s coastline. The Hoven Lodge in Loen will also soon open, blending luxury with sustainability amid the Nordfjord landscape. Accessible via the Loen Skylift, the lodge features energy-efficient systems and activities such as hiking and skiing.

Sweden

Opened in June, Scandic Södra Kajen in Stockholm features a sky bar, climbing wall and wellness area with panoramic views of the harbor. Also in Stockholm, the Villa Dahlia, which opened in August, offers an Italian townhouse experience with 103 guestrooms and suites designed by architect Per Öberg. Meanwhile, the Clarion Hotel Karlatornet in Gothenburg, set within Scandinavia’s tallest building at 807 feet, opened its doors in September. It offers a blend of luxurious accommodations and sustainable practices, including trendy bars, a brasserie and a spa.

For more information, visit www.thenordics.travel.

