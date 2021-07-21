Three Webinars to Teach You About Europe

Whether you're a Europe expert or just starting out, these three webinars, in partnership with the European Travel Commission, will guide you through creating wonderful new experiences for your clients, whether they're exploring their genealogy, seeking outdoor adventure or simply yearning to live like a local!

European outdoor adventures will be at the top of everyone’s list as they return to international travel. You'll hear from representatives for Norway, Finland, Ireland and Switzerland as they provide insights on #NatuallyCurious Europe. We also touch base with the Adventure Travel Trade Association for more tips on how to enjoy Europe outdoors!

Learn how your clients can learn how to live like a local in Europe in this exciting webinar, filled with plenty of new information you’ll be able to add to your itineraries. This presentation will focus on the local cultural scenes and lifestyles of small- or medium-sized urban areas. Hear from the top representatives from the Tourism Office of Spain, Croatian National Tourist Office New York, VISITFLANDERS, Polish Tourism Organization and ENIT – Italian National Tourist Board as they take you through #CreativelyCurious Europe.

Ever wonder how your clients can research their genealogy? Travelers nowadays have more time than ever to learn about their history through programs like Ancestry.com and 23andMe; with representatives from the German National Tourist Office, Visit Portugal, Visit Hungary, the Malta Tourism Authority, and the Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions, this presentation focuses on the opportunities for them to explore their heritage, or simply their special connections and interests in Europe’s history. View the #HistoricallyCurious Europe webinar for additional insights for your clients traveling to these countries.

Related Stories

European Travel Commission Encourages Americans to Visit Europe

Tasting Delights: European Touring With "Foodie Fun" Options

Flying High: European Aviation Attractions Entice Visitors

Daring Design Capitals in Europe