Next Phase of Maui Reopening to Begin November 1

Following the devastating fires that destroyed much of West Maui, including the historic village of Lahaina, the destination has been working to reopen to visitors. These phased reopenings began on October 8 and, this week, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen announced that the rest of West Maui north of Lahaina—including Kā‘anapali, Nāpili, Honokōwai and Kapalua—will begin reopening on Wednesday, November 1.

The decision was made, according to the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), following discussions with the mayor’s Lahaina advisory team, the Red Cross and other partners and community feedback following the first phase of reopening. The HTA advises travelers interested in visiting to check with individual accommodations, activities and businesses in West Maui for their availability and hours of operation. As travelers return to Maui after the August wildfires, they will help to sustain jobs, keep businesses open and support the community. (According to the University of Hawai‘i News, Maui lost more than $13 million a day in visitor spending, as arrivals dropped by three-quarters, in the weeks following the fire.)

Governor Josh Green, Mayor Bissen and the Red Cross have assured the public that housing for displaced wildfire survivors will not be in jeopardy as a result of the reopening.

Good to know: Hotels like Wailea Beach Resort, which is located in Wailea in southern Maui, an area unaffected by the fires, are looking to encourage mindful travel with packages like its new “Return to Maui: Travel with Heart” package. When booked, $100 of each stay at Wailea Beach Resort will go directly towards supporting Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. Visitors can also purchase the new Maui Bliss cocktail during their stay; a portion of these sales will also benefit the Hawai’i Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund.

For the latest information, visit www.hawaiitourismauthority.org.

Related Stories

TTC Tour Brands Reveals New North American Experiences for 2024

Hawaii’s Mauna Kea Beach Hotel to Get a Makeover in 2024

Now Open: Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador

Outrigger Adds Kaua‘i Beach Resort to Portfolio