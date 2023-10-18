Amora Beach Resort Phuket Undergoing $14 Million Renovation

Amora Beach Resort Phuket is receiving an extensive THB 500 million (roughly $14 million) refurbishment as part of its repositioning into a five-star lifestyle resort that meets the preferences of active and adventurous couples, friends and families. Located on a private stretch on Bang Tao Beach, the 264-key resort is expected to reopen in December this year with newly built facilities.

Owned and operated by Amora Hotels & Resorts, Amora Beach Resort Phuket first opened its doors in 1999 as a four-star resort, and with its refurbishment, will serve as the flagship resort for the group in Thailand. In addition to renovated rooms and suites across 13 categories, the beachfront resort will introduce the new concept Nora Beach Club, Amora Wellness Center with massage and fitness facilities, Isla restaurant, a kids’ club, two pools, a beachfront events lawn, the Amora Grand Ballroom and four meeting rooms.

The resort’s rooms have been refurbished in a contemporary style, adorned in neutral tones with minimalist lines that flow from bed to balcony. Each room has a private balcony or terrace with views of either landscaped gardens, pools or the Andaman Sea. Guests have a choice of 345- to 430-square-foot Superior room types, 388- to 515-square-foot Deluxe room types, 345- to 430-square-foot Amora Ocean View rooms, 430- to 515-square-foot Amora Grand Pool View/Pool Side rooms and 430-square-foot Deluxe Family rooms with additional bunk beds for children. Three suite types ranging from 600 square feet to 1,550 square feet are also available.

One of the highlights of the renovation is the new Nora Beach Club. The club offers a restaurant, a bar and a lounge with distinct zones, as well as sunken beachfront pods that ensconce guests in its private setting while partially immersed in water. A roster of international musicians will also be playing live music.

The kids’ club has been conceptualized for engaging playtime on different levels. There is a play zone fitted with a rubber slider in a ball house for the active ones; a craft zone for young artists; and a multimedia zone to nurture young minds with "edutainment." Additionally, a packed program of beach activities, sports-related classes, movies and more will keep the children busy.

The Amora Wellness Center will offer spa treatments, massages and fitness workouts. For dining, Isla offers all-day dining with a diverse menu of Western and Asian cuisines and a live-cooking station, while the Lobby Lounge offers a patisserie menu and a casual chic setting for teatime conversations.

Amora Beach Resort Phuket’s wedding and MICE facilities are also an important component of its refurbishment. Its beachfront location on the Bang Tao Beach makes it a desirable destination for weddings and incentive travel groups. The new beachfront events lawn (totaling 10,764 square feet) can be set up for ceremonies, cocktail receptions or grand gala dinners, all supported by an events planning team. Astra is another venue that offers a rooftop space overlooking the Andaman Sea.

Going indoors, the 3,875-square-foot Amora Grand Ballroom can host up to 400 guests, ranging from about 250 people banquet-style and 330 people theater-style to 400 people reception-style. It is a newly built ballroom fitted with audiovisual technology and designed in a contemporary style. Events organizers may also utilize an additional 7,535 square feet from four meeting rooms, which includes 3,552 square feet of configurable space.

Related Stories

Alba Wellness Valley by Fusion in Vietnam Unveils New Offers

Thailand Gets Its First M Social Hotel

Now Open: Aloft Singapore Novena

Autograph Collection Hotels Debuts in Thailand