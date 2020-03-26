Atlantis, Paradise Island Closes Through May 15

Atlantis, Paradise Island located on Paradise Island, Bahamas, has announced a temporary closure period from March 25 through May 15, 2020. The temporary closure is in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and is an effort to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of Atlantis’ team members, guests and the surrounding local community.

“We have been navigating the current situation minute-by-minute, day-by-day, adjusting as we learn more,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director, Atlantis, Paradise Island, in a written release. “One thing remains constant: Nothing matters more than the health, safety and wellbeing of our team members, guests and communities. We must confront the reality that togetherness may be a threat to the health and safety of our community and loved ones at this time.”

On May 15, the property will determine a reopening date.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals! Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter. Subscribe Now

On March 24, the prime minister of the Bahamas closed all airports to incoming international flights carrying visitors and closed all seaports to international and regional seafaring and private boating. The Bahamas has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

For information about Atlantis, Paradise Island, rebooking and cancellation policies, visit https://www.atlantisbahamas.com/travel-policy.

Related Stories

Caribbean Border Closures, Travel Restrictions and Total Cases

Cancellation Policy and Updates for Lush Collection Members

All Sandals, Beaches Resorts to Close Until May 15

Senate Passes $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package