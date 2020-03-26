Atlantis, Paradise Island Closes Through May 15

by
Matt Turner
Reef in Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas

Atlantis, Paradise Island located on Paradise Island, Bahamas, has announced a temporary closure period from March 25 through May 15, 2020. The temporary closure is in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and is an effort to protect the health, safety and wellbeing of Atlantis’ team members, guests and the surrounding local community.

“We have been navigating the current situation minute-by-minute, day-by-day, adjusting as we learn more,” said Audrey Oswell, president and managing director, Atlantis, Paradise Island, in a written release. “One thing remains constant: Nothing matters more than the health, safety and wellbeing of our team members, guests and communities. We must confront the reality that togetherness may be a threat to the health and safety of our community and loved ones at this time.”

On May 15, the property will determine a reopening date.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

On March 24, the prime minister of the Bahamas closed all airports to incoming international flights carrying visitors and closed all seaports to international and regional seafaring and private boating. The Bahamas has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine.

For information about Atlantis, Paradise Island, rebooking and cancellation policies, visit https://www.atlantisbahamas.com/travel-policy.

Related Stories

Caribbean Border Closures, Travel Restrictions and Total Cases

Cancellation Policy and Updates for Lush Collection Members

All Sandals, Beaches Resorts to Close Until May 15

Senate Passes $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package

Read more on:
Hotel Information Beach Resorts Safety While Traveling Bahamas Travel Caribbean Atlantis, Paradise Island Paradise Island Audrey Oswell Coronavirus

Suggested Articles:

Your Business

Taking the Kids -- When They Are on the Autism Spectrum

Here's a selection of resorts, theme parks and more that cater to families with children who are on the spectrum. Learn more.

by Tribune Content Agency , by Eileen Ogintz
St Lucia Pitons
Caribbean

St. Lucia Debuts Social Media Virtual Escapes Series

Viewers at home can discover yoga and meditation at the Pitons, make a tropical cocktail with local rum or cook an authentic Saint Lucian dish.

by Matt Turner
Caribbean

CTO Signs Deal With Global Research Firm

The agreement gives member countries access to further data to help with tourism planning. Learn more here.

by Matt Turner