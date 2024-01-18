Avani Hotels & Resorts Debuts in Germany

Avani Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Avani Frankfurt City Hotel, marking the brand’s debut in Germany. The rebranded property is located in Frankfurt’s central business district.

Avani Frankfurt City Hotel celebrates the city’s role as a pioneer of techno music in the 1980s when Frankfurt became a hub for nightclubs, record stores, musicians and labels. The lobby displays album covers and framed vinyl discs from the era, while a faux fireplace, complete with vintage record player, creates a nostalgic atmosphere. The shared space has floor-to-ceiling LED screens displaying dynamic techno animations. To continue the theme, there are five aptly named meeting rooms with a shared breakout area. The flexible space can accommodate up to 140 delegates for workshops, training sessions, themed dinners and team-building activities.

Spread over seven floors, Avani Frankfurt’s 256 guestrooms and suites come equipped with the latest amenities, including a power shower, a coffee machine and a garment steamer, as well as high-tech gadgets like Chromecast TV and Bluetooth speakers.

The hotel’s spacious venues include a buffet-style restaurant and The Pantry, Avani’s signature grab-and-go concept with fresh snacks, including wraps, vegan bites, smoothies, Buddha bowls and matcha tea. At night, The Pantry becomes a lively spot to socialize and sip smart cocktails from the bar, complimented by 24/7 in-room dining.

In addition to the yoga mats provided in each room, wellness-minded guests can work out at the AvaniFit gym equipped with cardio machines, weight stations, steam baths and a sauna. Alternatively, guests can explore the nearby River Main with its tree-lined jogging trails or enjoy water bike tours.

The hotel also offers experiences curated in partnership with some of the city’s notable creatives. Hosted by Entkorkte Kunst, guests can create art inspired by electronic music at a “Techno Painting” workshop fueled by cocktails and live DJ beats. The “Silent Techno Walking Tour” with Hush Beats is set to a special playlist and takes guests to top city landmarks, such as the Museum of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM).

Avani Frankfurt City Hotel is located near the city’s main transport hubs, with the airport and train station within 25 minutes’ drive; museums and the Zeil shopping street are within walking distance.

For more information, visit www.avanihotels.com.

