Banyan Tree Group Debuts Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta in Java

Following hotel openings in China, Japan and Thailand last year, Banyan Tree Group’s new minimalist brand Garrya continues its global expansion with the launch of Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta on Indonesia’s island of Java. Located on the banks of Denggung River in Gabugan Village, in Yogyakarta’s Sleman Region, Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta draws design inspiration from Javanese culture and from Yogyakarta’s iconic temple.

The resort offers 24 villas; a two-bedroom villa with a private plunge pool, gazebo, jacuzzi and a spacious living room; and a signature Wellbeing Sanctuary Villa. Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta’s four-room 8lements Spa offers wellness therapies "rooted in Asian wisdom." Guests can also join group wellness activities ranging from poolside yoga at the riverside deck to dance workshops in the Movement Studio or workouts in the gym.

Culinary offerings at Garrya Bianti Yogyakarta include traditional Javanese dishes made from locally sourced ingredients at Refresh, an all-day dining venue, Kopi Zop lounge and bar, and a private dining room.

Guests can also purchase handmade arts and crafts commissioned from local artisans at the on-site shop, while the event space provides a refreshing setting for meetings.

In Yogyakarta, guests can explore traditional arts and crafts or visit the Sultan’s Palace with its numerous open-air pavilions that host classical Javanese dance shows and concerts of gamelan music. Kotagede, an upmarket suburb of Yogyakarta and the hub of the silver industry, is another must-visit.

In keeping with the current expansion pace, by 2025 Banyan Tree Group’s Garrya brand is poised to open four resorts in Vietnam (Mu Cang Chai, Da Nang, Hoi An and Hoa Binh), and two in China (Xianju and Yangcheng Lake).

For more information, visit www.garrya.com.

