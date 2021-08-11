Brown Hotels Makes Debut in Greece

Urban hotel collection Brown Hotels has announced the launch of its first three properties—Brown Acropol, DAVE Red Athens and Villa Brown Ermou—in Athens, Greece. These are the first of seven new properties by Brown Hotels set to open in the country over the next two years. These hotels also mark the brand's second foray into Europe, following Croatia's Brown Beach House.

Brown Acropol

Brown Acropol is a 165-room hotel on Athens’ Omonia Square, situated amongst the city’s neoclassical buildings. The property, which was originally built in 1976, is a unique example of Greek modernism with renovation retaining its vintage Athenian look. Guests can anticipate an interior decor reminiscent of the 1960s with an eclectic mix of vintage and bespoke pieces, including a retro trolley bar and vinyl player in each room.

The Lobby at DAVE Red Athens

The buffet and à la carte breakfast are served in the lobby week-long, with a special brunch on weekends. Alongside an open-air bar, the rooftop has several relaxation areas with sun beds, hammocks, outdoor showers, a fully equipped gym and four outdoor hot tubs open for guests both day and night. Brown Acropol also has a spa with intimate treatment rooms, a dry sauna and Hammam.

DAVE Red Athens, Son of a Brown

Targeting young travelers, DAVE Red Athens is situated on the opposite side of Omonia Square just a stone’s throw away from Brown Acropol. The 87-room boutique hotel has an industrial-style interior design with each room featuring exposed pipes, concrete walls, marbletop surfaces, oak wood furnishings and a vinyl player.

The ground floor of the hotel encompasses a bar and restaurant, and a soon-to-launch underground nightclub accessed through a secret door in the library. With an all-day-dining concept, guests can enjoy the breakfast buffet and à la carte menu. The roof terrace has a spacious sundeck, pool table, jacuzzi hot tub, massage room and complimentary sparkling wine on tap.

Villa Brown Ermou

Located in the picturesque Plaka neighborhood, the Villa Brown Ermou is a boutique hotel with 51 rooms and suites. Open since mid-May, the hotel is situated amongst some of the city’s main attractions, such as Syntagma Square and the famous Ermou shopping street.

The hotel lobby leads to a cozy cocktail lounge and neo-bistro, where guests can enjoy casual all-day dining and a menu offering local wines and contemporary dishes. In addition, this winter will see the opening of Villa Brown Ermou’s rooftop with a swimming pool, lounge area, French-style bistro, spa with Hammam, dry sauna and jacuzzi baths.

The Bar at Villa Brown Ermou

“We believe that Athens is a destination on the rise, [and we're] taking the opportunity to expand early into the market,” said Leon Avigad, founder of Brown Hotels, in a press release. “Greece has much more to offer than just the islands—Athens has a vibrant art, cultural and nightlife scene and we’re excited to play a part in the revival of the city.”

Expanding its property portfolio further, Brown Hotels will subsequently open Lighthouse Athens, Brown Spices and Theodore Athens, and additional properties in Thessaloniki, Cyprus, Corfu and beyond.

For more information, visit www.brownhotels.com.

