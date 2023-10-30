Catskills Retreat Scribner’s Lodge Unveils Luxe Cabins

Escape Hospitality has unveiled The Rounds at Scribner’s, a design-forward take on cabin life. Surrounded by woodlands and overlooking Hunter Mountain, each Round has 12 sides, creating a “rounded” shape that allows guests to experience nature with unabated views.

Over the past decade, city dwellers have rediscovered their love for escaping to the fresh air and commanding views of the Catskills. They can now experience this destination through the next level of cabin living with The Rounds.

After working alongside Escape Hospitality to rehabilitate Scribner’s Catskill Lodge—a motor lodge built in the 1960s— design firm Post Company is back to lead the design and creation of The Rounds. Taking cues from a long legacy of hut systems that have provided shelter for travelers through the ages, Post Company conceived The Rounds as individual guest cabins located on the Northern boundary of the property. The Rounds exist in two configurations—a standard and a suite. With a total of five suites (one of which is accessible) and six standard, each Round offers a collection of contemporary and vintage furniture pieces, private outdoor Japanese cedar soaking tubs and showers, and a central oculus for stargazing all year round.

The central building, coined the Apex Lodge, anchors The Rounds and offers a communal place to dine, entertain and socialize. Guests of The Rounds will also have access to the communal spaces and amenities of Scribner’s Lodge, alongside its restaurant, Prospect.

For more information, visit www.scribnerslodge.com.

