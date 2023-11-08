Coming Soon: The Store Oxford

The Store, Oxford, will launch in early 2024. Located on Broad Street, The Store sits in the building of the former Boswells, a family-owned department store. In the tradition of great British department stores, it was a place of discovery—"a treasure trove of toys, cosmetics, fashion, household essentials, a haberdashery, tearoom and café."

Reimagined as a hotel, restaurant, rooftop bar, co-working bar and spa, The Store, delivered by Reef Group and EQ Group, will present a "labyrinth of spaces" to discover and explore. Arranged over seven floors, the interior design has been informed by the heritage of the two buildings that make up The Store. The 101 rooms are spread across the two interconnected buildings, while the restaurant, Treadwell, will use sustainably sourced produce from local suppliers and bring unexpected multicultural influences to quintessentially British dishes.

Located on the ground floor, The Bar at The Store has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Broad Street and an adjacent fireside snug. A multi-use space, the spot will be suited to all occasions, from co-working, coffee meetings and leisurely lunches, to pre-theater or post-work cocktails and relaxed evenings with friends.

The Roof at The Store is a bar and terrace offering 360-degree views over Oxford and a variety of outdoor seating. With a focus on eight classic cocktails, the drinks menu will include three creative variations for each, alongside an offering of champagne, wine and beer. The Store will play host to a range of pop-ups, themed to the season and occasion. On The Roof, pop-ups will run throughout the year offering experiences such as an oyster and champagne pairing, as well as wood-fired pizzas, and a variety of home-smoked produce. Chef’s Table dining experiences will be bookable throughout the year.

The Spa at The Store is a subterranean retreat with treatments from British brand, Oskia. The spa’s facilities include private treatment rooms and holistic studio space. The space will offer a regular program of yoga classes, as well as sound baths and other experiences by appointment.

The entrance to The Store is on Broad Street, located in the center of Oxford, near the Northern Gateway to the city. The hotel will be adjacent to the many shops and amenities of Cornmarket Street and within walking distance of the city’s major historical and cultural landmarks.

For more information, visit www.thestoreoxford.com.

