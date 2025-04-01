Destination by Hyatt Debuts in Canada with Hotel X Toronto

Hyatt Hotels and Princes Gates Hotel Limited Partnership have announced that Hotel X Toronto will join the Destination by Hyatt brand, marking the brand’s entrance into Canada. This milestone entrance into Hyatt’s Classics portfolio marks an exciting evolution for the property, strengthening its identity as Toronto’s "premier urban resort." In the past 10 years, Hyatt has quintupled its brand presence in Canada.

Nestled on the shores of Lake Ontario, Hotel X Toronto offers an escape just minutes from the heart of downtown. The 404-key lakefront property offers guestrooms, suites and a range of amenities suited for both leisure and business travelers alike. The hotel is home to a year-round heated rooftop pool, the first Guerlain Spa in Canada, and 10XTO, a 90,000-square-foot athletic club with tennis courts, squash courts and fitness studios. Guests can also enjoy a curated art gallery by Neil Dankoff, plus a 250-seat cinema, a private screening room and a selection of dining venues.

Good to know: The property also offers 60,000 square feet of flexible event spaces and landscaped gardens.

The Destination by Hyatt brand is a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences that are individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the spirit of each location.

For more information, visit www.hotelxtoronto.com.

