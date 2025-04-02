Hyatt Converts NYC Hotel to Unbound Collection

Allen Gross, chairman of GFI Hospitality, has announced the transition of the former James New York NoMad Hotel to Hotel Seville NoMad, joining The Unbound Collection by Hyatt. An upcoming property-wide refresh is set to introduce an elevated guest experience in the heart of New York’s NoMad district.

Hotel Seville NoMad is housed in a Beaux Arts building originally constructed in 1903. Following the transformation, the 348-room hotel will unveil refreshed guestrooms, interiors and engaging guest programming, along with Il Bar, a new residential-inspired lobby experience. The guestrooms will blend modern comforts and esthetics, complete with vintage-inspired furnishings and artworks.

Situated in New York City’s NoMad neighborhood, Hotel Seville NoMad serves well as a base for exploring some of the city’s must-do cultural, culinary and artistic experiences. Located between the Flatiron District and Midtown, NoMad is an enclave in the heart of Manhattan. Evolving into one of New York’s most coveted destinations, NoMad encompasses landmark architecture, world-class dining and a thriving design and cultural scene.

Housed within the hotel, Scarpetta restaurant offers a menu highlighting locally sourced ingredients. Complementing Scarpetta’s culinary offerings, The Seville is a hidden speakeasy gem and will host a rotating roster of live jazz and DJ sets. Representing the hotel’s newest offering, Il Bar debuted in early 2025 as a new guest gathering space in the lobby, centered around a cascading stone bar designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen and offering creative cocktails and small bites.

Hotel Seville NoMad offers a number of flexible event spaces, as well. Venues range from a ballroom to intimate meeting rooms with catering supported by Scarpetta’s cuisine.

For more information, visit www.hyatt.com.

