Hyatt Expands The Unbound Collection in Davos, Switzerland

Hyatt Hotels has announced the opening of Hotel Flüela Davos, marking the newest addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. Hotel Flüela Davos joins three existing Hyatt hotels in Switzerland and signals the company’s expansion in Europe.

The hotel houses 51 rooms and suites. Guests can enjoy their stay 5,118 feet above sea level, in rooms offering a range of amenities including a private ski locker, access to the Flüela Soul Spa, a ski butler and a discount on ski rental equipment. The hotel’s wellness area includes two saunas, two steam rooms, a relaxation room, two treatment rooms, an indoor swimming pool and an outdoor hot tub. Guests will also receive complimentary access to the spa, which includes a new gym.

The hotel’s culinary options include Stübli – Ustaria 1942, an authentic alpine fine-dining experience; Zum Lorenz offers an evening menu on Mondays and Tuesdays, alongside an expansive breakfast buffet. The hotel’s two bars, 1868 Bar and Lounge and Post Gastro Bar and Lounge, offer a selection of beverages, surrounded by letters of the hotel’s former days and artwork reminiscent of the hotel’s extensive history.

Good to know: The hotel also offers 5,220 square feet of meeting space, and is located just over a mile away from the Davos Congress Centre, which hosts the World Economic Forum.

For more information, visit www.hyatt.com.

