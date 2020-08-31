Jackson Hole’s Snow King Resort Completes Room Remodel

Located at the base of Snow King Mountain in Jackson, WY, Snow King Resort recently completed an $6 million remodel to the property’s 203 guestrooms and suites. General manager Gregg Fracassa made the announcement.

The recent transformation, which began in October 2019 and completed in June 2020, showcases a completely new design that included a refreshed color palette, the addition of upgraded furniture and surface finishes, new artwork that reflects the character of the valley, remodeled bathrooms and upgraded amenities.

In the guestrooms—and throughout the property—guests will find wood, iron and blue accents. These are supposed to evoke weathered fences, cowboy spurs and branding irons, and the Wyoming sky. Guestrooms also have blackout curtains, in a silver-grey fabric with a slight sheen, adorning the sliding glass patio and balcony doors.New artwork introduces a touch of whimsical character to the rooms, playing off of Jackson’s summer and winter seasons, while warm tonal triptychs of wranglers on horseback and vintage in style.

Remodeled bathrooms have wood plank flooring and open vanities of rustic-washed wood and granite countertops with nickel brushed faucets, walk-in showers with Italian tile and floor-to- ceiling sliding glass doors. Guests can choose from king accommodations with walk-in showers or double queen accommodations with a tub/shower combination.

In addition to its 203 newly renovated guest accommodations, Snow King Resort also has 60 luxury and classic vacation condominium rentals. Luxury and classic condominium rentals in the Grand View Lodge are fully furnished with all of the upscale comforts of home and are designed to reflect the regional surroundings of Jackson Hole. Condominium guests have access to all resort conveniences and amenities during their stay.

Surrounded by 3.4 million acres of the Bridger-Teton National Forest and encompassed by the peaks of the Teton Range and Grand Teton National Park, Snow King Resort touts itself as “the only full-service, year-round resort providing an authentic, Western lodging experience.” In addition, the resort offers more than 20,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including outdoor lawns and gardens; its signature restaurant, Haydens Post, has an expansive outdoor patio with views of Snow King Mountain.

Snow King Resort and the surrounding area offer a variety of all-season culinary, cultural and shopping experiences, as well as outdoor adventures that span mountaineering, dog sledding, tandem flights, fishing and skiing. Snow King has its own ski lift so guests can ski-in and ski-out, and it is the only resort that offers night skiing in Jackson Hole.

Visit www.snowking.com.

