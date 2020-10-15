Key West's Lighthouse Hotel Debuts New "Hemingway Affair" Culinary Experience

Inspired by the island’s most famous resident, the new Kimpton Key West collection introduces “A Hemingway Affair,” an intimate and private culinary experience now available to small groups at the recently opened Lighthouse Hotel.

Parties of up to 14 guests can reserve this private dining experience in the elegant yet casual Hemingway Suite, which among other amenities, features a full kitchen where private chefs will cook a multi-course meal for diners.

Guests also can choose to dine al fresco and enjoy their meal under the stars. During "The Hemingway Affair, guests will be greeted by their own private chef who will offer an interactive, custom-designed dinner menu fit to the group’s dietary preferences.

The experience also includes a cocktail hour with butler-passed hors d’oeuvres. Plus, the private nature of the experience provides a good way for visitors to enjoy Key West’s ambiance in a socially distant manner.

Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West from 1931 to 1939, and during his time there he became an international celebrity and wrote many of his major works such as "The Snows of Kilimanjaro." Today, the author's home, the Ernest Hemingway House—which is adjacent to the Lighthouse Hotel—is one of the city's most visited attractions. The Lighthouse Hotel’s Hemingway Suite looks out onto the former Hemingway residence.

“Ernest Hemingway is often the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Key West,” said Cheryl Martin, general manager, Kimpton Key West. “A Hemingway Affair is a fun way for us to honor and embrace his legacy, while also providing a truly memorable experience for our guests.”

Kimpton Key West is a five-property collection spread across the heart of historic Key West. The hotels include: Ridley House, opening on October 18; Winslow’s Bungalows, Lighthouse Hotel, Ella’s Cottages, opening November 1; and Fitch Lodge.

For more information, visit www.KimptonKeyWest.com.

