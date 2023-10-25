California's La Playa Hotel Reopens After $15 Million Makeover

La Playa Hotel, a historic 75-key hotel and former artist retreat owned and operated by Marc & Rose Hospitality (formerly Classic Hotels & Resorts), has completed a $15 million renovation led by Post Company. The property was built in 1905 by landscape painter Chris Jorgensen for his wife and pupil, chocolate heiress Angela Ghirardelli. The property changed hands a few times since, before Marc & Rose purchased the property in 2011, and led a renovation and reopening in 2012.

Rinker Design led an overhaul to the hotel’s graphic and brand design. Working closely with Post Company, Rinker envisioned a brand renewal that that inspired a generation of creatives who defined the culture of the town of Carmel-by-the-Sea.

The main lobby is anchored by a grand fireplace and seating area with an adjacent sculptural staircase. The grounds and gardens surrounding the hotel invite discovery and exploration with views from the Pacific Terrace of Carmel Point and Bay, offering glimpses of one of the "Golden State’s" most famous coastlines. Throughout the property, there are paths with basket-woven brick, lit by lanterns in the evening. La Playa Hotel is home to a number of meeting and gathering rooms, such as the Breakfast Room, a Game Room and the 2,160-square-foot Pacific Room, which can host up to 200 wedding guests.

Design details in the guestrooms by Post Company include a tasseled cabinet pull, a solid cast brass doorknob, and original plein-air paintings by Virginia Grossman. Each room has a curated bar, while guest bathrooms sport colorful tiles by Fireclay and blackened nickel Waterworks fixtures alongside luxury bath amenities. The renovation also included a high-efficiency HVAC system to replace the century-old steam pipe network.

The refreshed bar is dark and moody, with splashes of pattern and textiles. It has a range of intimate nooks and crannies to accommodate both loud camaraderie and intimate moments.

For more information, visit www.laplayahotel.com.

