Langham Implements Rigorous Measures Against Spread of COVID-19

To ease the concerns for its guests and more than 8,000 employees, Langham Hospitality Group says it has implemented rigorous measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) at The Langham and Cordis hotels around the world.

At each of the hotels in the Langham Hospitality Group portfolio, daily protective measures have been strengthened, including but not limited to:

Frequent disinfection of all high-touch areas, such as door handles, elevator buttons, handrails, telephones and remote controls

Sterilization of all chinaware, glassware and cutlery using high-temperature washing equipment

Execution of additional cleaning protocols in all rooms and suites prior to and after each guest’s stay

Automatic hand sanitizer dispensers placed in lift areas in the lobby and hand sanitizer bottles at host stations at the restaurants and bars that are still operational, as well as bell counter, reception and concierge desks

Staff who are doing this extra stringent cleaning tasks are provided with gloves and masks, as are any other colleagues who need or request them.

In addition, Langham Hospitality Group has created a declaration form for all guests to fill out regarding their recent travels and have implemented a process by which every guest, colleague, vendor and delivery persons will have their temperature checked before entering the hotel.

“Recent events have proven that the profoundly disruptive effects of this virus outbreak are drastic for our industry,” said Stefan Leser, chief executive officer of Langham Hospitality Group. “But we are now starting to see a glimmer of relief in the form of a decreasing number of cases of confirmed infections in mainland China and our hotels in that region are now working towards a recovery plan for the rest of the year.”

To alleviate any stress on travelers who are currently grounded or are hesitant to travel over the next few months, Langham Hospitality Group is prepared to provide a full refund and waive all related fees for cancellations or changes made on direct individual bookings for stays thorough May 31, 2020 at any of The Langham and Cordis hotels in its portfolio.

