Mahali Mzuri, Luxury Tented Safari Camp in Masai Mara, Reopens

As international flights to Kenya are resuming, Mahali Mzuri, the luxury tented safari camp in the Masai Mara, has reopened to guests. It's owned by Sir Richard Branson and is part of the Virgin Limited Edition collection of properties.

New safety measures for the property, which offers 12 tented suites, go above and beyond local government guidelines, the property said in a press release. In addition, Kenya was recently awarded the “Safe Travel Stamp” by the World Travel & Tourism Council for adopting global health and hygiene protocols.

Located in the northern region of the Maasai Mara ecosystem, in the Olare Motorogi Conservancy, the luxury tented camp and offers a ringside view to wildlife; plus, it's in the path of the annual Great Migration.

Jon Brown, managing director of Virgin Limited Edition, said in a press announcement, "We have always remained optimistic that we may be able to open some of our properties this summer and we were thrilled to announce the opening of Mahali Mzuri, the second in our collection to do so."

The property has served Kenyan guests for the past month and Brown said "we are very excited that airlines, such as Kenya Airways will resume flights once again in October and allow our U.S. guests to visit us too (subject to a negative COVID-19 test from the past 96 hours)."

He added new protocols will ensure guests' peace of mind and trust. Guests can expect to see some slight changes around the camp. Lasting memories are provided, as usual, by the twice daily game drives.

Rates include the game drives, all meals and drinks, transfers from the Olare Orok airstrip and more. For those clients seeking complete privacy and seclusion, Mahali Mzuri is also available on an exclusive use basis with rates from $15,000 nightly for up to seven tents at double occupancy or up to 14 guests. For larger parties of up to 24 adults, all 12 tents can be booked $21,540 nightly, per person double occupancy. Mahali Mzuri welcomes children from two years and above.

