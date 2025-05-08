Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort Opens Its Doors in Scotland

Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort in Glasgow, Scotland, has opened its doors following an £20 million (approximately $26 million) transformation. The property has 74 guestrooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars and a collection of public spaces, soon to be joined by a 22-person private cinema, Gaming Room and Billiards Room.

Just 10 minutes from Glasgow International Airport, a driveway leads guests through the estate to Mar Hall’s Victorian mansion. As they enter a palm-canopied parlor and a newly updated reception space, guests are welcomed by the concierge and reception team. The resort offers seven categories of guestrooms and suites, ranging from Classic bedrooms and Grand Suites with separate lounges, grand pianos or pool tables, to Spa Garden Suites and more.

At the heart of Mar Hall sits The Gallery, anchored by a marble-topped champagne bar, surrounded by casual seating, reading nooks and a grand piano. The Gallery also serves as the venue for Mar Hall’s signature afternoon tea experience. Other F&B options include The Dining Room, which offers a new menu highlighting seasonal ingredients and local produce. At Slàinte, Mar Hall’s new bar, guests can enjoy cocktail flights and whiskey tastings as well as a menu of signature cocktails, including creations such as The 180—a floral twist on the classic whisky sour, crafted in celebration of Mar Hall’s 180-year heritage. Tucked away within Mar Hall’s winding corridors is The Library, a secluded space offering views across the Kilpatrick Hills and Clyde Estuary.

Connected to the heritage main hotel via a covered walkway, the spa houses six treatment rooms, a 65-foot pool, saunas, steam rooms and a menu of treatments and massages. Spa days can be enjoyed with friends or alone, with signature packages such as “The Hebridean Hideout” or the “Scottish Luxury Spa & Dine Indulgence” for a combination of rejuvenation and culinary nourishment.

The estate’s 18-hole championship golf course is set against the backdrop of the Kilpatrick Hills and River Clyde. Other on-site activities include falconry, archery, axe-throwing and clay pigeon shooting. Hiking and cycling enthusiasts can explore scenic trails with Mar Hall’s fleet of rental bikes. For a taste of local culture, private distillery tours offer an introduction to Glasgow’s whiskey heritage, while the concierge curates personalized itineraries that showcase the very best of Scottish hospitality. Additionally, off-road 4x4 excursions set off from the hotel’s doorstep, while helicopter tours provide aerial perspectives of Scotland’s dramatic scenery, from the Highlands to the remote Scottish Isles.

This renovation marks the beginning of a new chapter for Mar Hall, with further plans underway for private woodland lodges, enhancements to the clubhouse and further updates to the spa.

For more information, visit www.marhall.com.

Related Stories

Highland Explorer Tours Launches New Day Tours From Glasgow

Europe’s Authentic, Lively Second Cities

JetBlue to Add Flights to Madrid, Edinburgh From Boston in 2025

Highland Explorer Tours Launches New Day Tours From Glasgow