The Marker Key West Harbor Resort Unveils $3 Million Renovation

The Marker Key West Harbor Resort has unveiled a $3 million renovation, including its new Residence One- and Two-Bedroom Suites with spacious balconies. These rooms are located in the Harbor House, a secluded private residence.

Upon entering the 1,000- to 1,400-square-foot suites, guests are met with contemporary artwork offset by oak floors and rattan furniture. All guestrooms at The Marker are adorned with large balconies and, additionally, each suite has a mid-century modern wet bar with a selection of Key West beers and spirits for purchase, including Papa’s Pilar Rum, which is distilled within walking distance of the property. The bathrooms have a soaking tub and walk-in rain shower, handmade cement tiles, brass hardware and white countertops.

The hotel’s fitness center was also updated, adding new equipment, including Hydrow rower machines and Peloton bikes.

Additionally, the hotel’s newly updated meeting room accommodates up to 70 guests. The indoor event space spans 655 square feet with 11-foot ceilings showing off views of Old Town Key West. The space offers various seating arrangements, including from classroom-style, theatre-style and banquet-style, depending on the groups’ needs. Designed to accommodate events ranging from weddings and birthday parties to corporate meetings, The Marker has a dedicated culinary team that can cater to any event.

Located in the historic seaport at the foot of William Street, The Marker is steps from the waterfront boardwalk, al fresco dining, outdoor bars and fishing charters; plus, it’s only a couple blocks from Duval Street and Mallory Square’s nightly Sunset Celebration. On property, there are three saltwater pools, an open-air outdoor restaurant, and bar for al fresco dining. Additionally, the low-rise nature of the property makes it easy to navigate without using elevators.

In response to COVID-19, the hotel has embraced the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) “Safe Stay” initiative, focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace protocols to meet the new health and safety challenges and expectations.

Visit www.themarkerkeywest.com.

