Minor Hotels to Debut in Paraguay With NH Collection Asunción

Minor Hotels has announced the upcoming debut in Paraguay with the development of a new NH Collection hotel in Asunción. slated to launch in 2029, this project will be part of a large-scale mixed-use real estate development located on Avenida Santa Teresa, nearby to Avenida Aviadores del Chaco, one of the most important arteries of the Paraguayan capital. Integrated into a complex of more than 70 floors, this development will include residences, offices, as well as commercial and parking spaces.

The new-build property, NH Collection Asunción, will have 80 guestrooms and will be operated under the NH Collection brand, within the upper-upscale segment, aimed at both business and leisure travelers alike. Facilities will include a spa, pool, restaurant and bar, terrace, heliport and meeting rooms.

Minor Hotels says its strategic entry into Paraguay is in response to an analysis of the market, where sustained growth in corporate and leisure tourism is observed, as well as an increase in demand for hotels in the upscale and premium categories. Additionally, Asunción has consolidated itself as a key destination for events and conventions. The NH Collection Asunción marks the first step of Minor Hotels in Paraguay, while the company continues to evaluate opportunities in secondary cities of the country. In turn, Minor Hotels maintains its growth strategy in Latin America, exploring key markets such as Chile, Argentina and Peru, as well as other consolidated destinations in the region.

With a focus on expansion through hotel management and franchise models, the company seeks to strengthen its presence in emerging markets. The start of construction of this property is scheduled in the coming months, with the hotel’s inauguration estimated for 2029.

For more information, visit www.nh-collection.com.

