Montage Palmetto Bluff to Reopen June 4

Montage Palmetto Bluff will begin welcoming back guests on June 4. In addition, the South Carolina hotel announced it is offering a “Spirit of Now” package, including flexible booking, a resort credit up to $300 per night and an upgrade upon check-in.

Montage Palmetto Bluff has one- to two-bedroom cottages with private entries and residences up to 4,200-square feet, along with guestrooms and suites at the Inn for a total of 200 accommodations. Guests can take in serene waterfront views from a screened-in porch or enjoy the vista of a centuries-old maritime forest.

New health and safety measures, among others, include:

Increased frequencies of sanitization and deep cleaning for high-touch areas

Integration of the latest cleanliness technologies, including the use of electrostatic sprayers, UV wands and devices and particulate level air filtration systems

Reduction in capacity through thoughtful social distancing design for all restaurants, bars, lounges, gyms, pools and public areas

Incorporation of contactless services/deliveries whenever possible

Complimentary guest access to ONE MEDICAL , allowing seamless virtual care while away from home

, allowing seamless virtual care while away from home Complimentary hand sanitizer and facial coverings provided to all guests and meeting attendees

Montage Palmetto Bluff is located within the 20,000-acre Palmetto Bluff community, surrounded by 32 miles of riverfront. It has miles of trails to walk, run and bike through; activities such as kayaking, canoeing or paddle boarding on pristine waterways through avian sanctuaries and amongst vast wildlife; and amenities including the May River Golf Club and Palmetto Bluff Shooting Club.

For more information on new protocols, visit www.montagehotels.com/palmettobluff.

