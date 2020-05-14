Montage Palmetto Bluff to Reopen June 4

Montage Palmetto Bluff will begin welcoming back guests on June 4. In addition, the South Carolina hotel announced it is offering a “Spirit of Now” package, including flexible booking, a resort credit up to $300 per night and an upgrade upon check-in.
Montage Palmetto Bluff has one- to two-bedroom cottages with private entries and residences up to 4,200-square feet, along with guestrooms and suites at the Inn for a total of 200 accommodations. Guests can take in serene waterfront views from a screened-in porch or enjoy the vista of a centuries-old maritime forest.
New health and safety measures, among others, include:
- Increased frequencies of sanitization and deep cleaning for high-touch areas
- Integration of the latest cleanliness technologies, including the use of electrostatic sprayers, UV wands and devices and particulate level air filtration systems
- Reduction in capacity through thoughtful social distancing design for all restaurants, bars, lounges, gyms, pools and public areas
- Incorporation of contactless services/deliveries whenever possible
- Complimentary guest access to ONE MEDICAL, allowing seamless virtual care while away from home
- Complimentary hand sanitizer and facial coverings provided to all guests and meeting attendees
Montage Palmetto Bluff is located within the 20,000-acre Palmetto Bluff community, surrounded by 32 miles of riverfront. It has miles of trails to walk, run and bike through; activities such as kayaking, canoeing or paddle boarding on pristine waterways through avian sanctuaries and amongst vast wildlife; and amenities including the May River Golf Club and Palmetto Bluff Shooting Club.
For more information on new protocols, visit www.montagehotels.com/palmettobluff.
