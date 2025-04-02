Now Open: Cleviá, San Miguel De Allende, Autograph Collection

Autograph Collection expands into new destinations in Mexico with the arrival of Cleviá, San Miguel de Allende. The new property also marks the first Marriott Bonvoy hotel to open in San Miguel de Allende. Located in the heart of San Miguel de Allende, a UNESCO World Heritage City, Cleviá Hotel integrates local culture with endemic materials and products from the region.

Cleviá, San Miguel de Allende, Autograph Collection, houses 74 rooms and 42 residences that converge around a central courtyard with a pool. The property’s signature restaurant, Ayolí, serves Mexican cuisine. The hotel also has two event halls, one with a capacity for 350 people and the other for 150 persons in banquet style.

Cleviá, San Miguel de Allende, Autograph Collection, centers its story around the legend of a key that opens all doors in San Miguel de Allende. Said to hold special powers, the key and whoever possesses it can unlock all the magic that this town has to offer. Each Autograph Collection property offers a unique signature experience; at Cleviá, this is brought to life at Jardin de los Olivos (the Garden of Olives), a space tying guests back to the legend of the city’s magical key. Guests who visit the garden will receive a key that they can personalize with a brass engraving and hang in the garden’s trees to commemorate their stay at the hotel and the city. Guests can also write down the secrets they discovered during their trip to hang alongside the key on the garden’s trees.

The property has deep roots within the community, which is reflected in its curated guest experiences. One example is the hotel’s art gallery, exhibiting works by local and regional artists. Local discovery will also be encouraged as part of the guest experience. Travelers can engage with the concierge during their stay to unlock a range of experiences. Whether they are looking for group activities and adventure or relaxation and local inspiration, there is plenty to explore in San Miguel de Allende.

For more information, visit www.marriott.com.

Related Stories

It’s The “Summer of SpongeBob” at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts

Luxury, All-Inclusive Openings Lead Marriott's CALA Growth

Princess Mundo Imperial Reopens After $120 Million Reno

Delta Hotels by Marriott Riviera Nayarit Unveils Expansion