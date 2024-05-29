The Ocean Resort Quy Nhon by Fusion Opens in Vietnam

Wellness-inspired Fusion Hotel Group has announced a partnership with VinaLiving for the management and operation of a beachfront resort in the heart of the central Vietnamese coastline. The Ocean Resort Quy Nhon by Fusion is the latest in a series of new property openings for Fusion, as the Vietnam-based hotel group expands its presence across Southeast Asia.

Set among beaches and coves, Quy Nhon draws nature enthusiasts and culture seekers alike. Located next door to its sister property, Maia Resort Quy Nhon, the new beachfront resort is situated nearly 14 miles from Quy Nhon town center and Phu Cat Airport.

The pool villas at Ocean Resort Quy Nhon by Fusion range from two- to four-bedroom accommodations spanning 1,238 to 3,616 square feet. Good to know: Most of the villas offer gardens and courtyards. MIXE Restaurant is open for all-day dining and affords sea views. The outlet showcases both international dishes and local cuisine. Other facilities on property include a pool bar, a wedding and events area, gym, children’s club and tennis courts. Guests can also indulge in a range of water sports.

The resort is also home to the Vẽla Spa, which offers a range of holistic therapies and treatments. The resort also offers a meditation and contemplation zone known as the Pavilion, overlooking a lotus pond. Yoga sessions and wellness workshops are also available.

For more information, visit www.theoceanresortquynhon.com.

