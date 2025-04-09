Octant Hotels Launches New Platform Showcasing Local Culture

Octant Hotels announces the launch of Latitude, a platform inviting guests to explore the hidden treasures and authentic traditions surrounding each of its hotels. After months of exploration and research, Latitude curates more than 200 handpicked recommendations, providing an immersive travel experience.

Since its inception in 2022, Octant Hotels has demonstrated its commitment to local culture and traditions. The Latitude project is a reflection of this commitment, a result of extensive exploration of the regions surrounding each hotel. The Octant team has visited museums, artisans, restaurants, traditional shops and notable landmarks, engaging with local communities and uncovering hidden gems often overlooked by typical tourist guides.

Latitude highlights local culture through various lenses. In the regions of Alentejo, Algarve, Douro and the Azores, authenticity is explored through Local Heroes, Gastronomy, Arts & Crafts, and Fauna & Flora. Unique stories are revealed, such as the Azores tradition of “picar da carne” (meat-tenderizing) during the Holy Spirit festivals, Joaquim Boavida’s artistry in crafting traditional chairs in Alentejo and António Manuel Marques’ passion for studying birds in Algarve. These and many more stories can be explored on the Latitude website.

From October 24–26, 2025, Latitude goes further with a festival at Octant Douro, celebrating the region’s authentic culture and vibrant community. This event will bring together chefs, artists and local producers for two days of informal luxury, inviting guests to explore, feel and taste the authenticity of the region.

The weekend will feature a diverse program, including tasting dinners, concerts, intimate talks, riverside yoga sessions and scenic meadow walks. Guests will also have the opportunity to personalize their experience with dinners or wine tastings.

For more information, visit www.latitude-douro.octanthotels.com.

