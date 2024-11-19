Palladium Hotel Group Returns to Barcelona

Palladium Hotel Group has announced its arrival in Barcelona with the opening of 45 Times Barcelona Hotel. Located in the heart of Plaza de Cataluña, the property has 119 rooms across 11 categories. The hotel will operate temporarily under the ephemeral brand 45 Times Hotels. The property will maintain the services and facilities of the current establishment, including its rooftop with a pool and bar, offering views over the city.

The opening of 45 Times Barcelona Hotel marks the group’s return to Barcelona, where it was present until 2022 with three assets operating under the Ayre Hoteles brand. Following its conversion, after approximately one year, 45 Times Barcelona Hotel will become part of the BLESS Collection Hotels portfolio.

This property marks the second opening for Palladium Hotel Group this year, following the opening of Only YOU Hotel Sevilla in March 2024. This brings the total number of properties operated by the hotel management company to 41, 19 of which are located in Spain.

45 Times Hotels has been created as a concept of hotel accommodation that operates only for a limited time, and must therefore be enjoyed before it disappears to be transformed into another experience. At its core is the anticipation of a transformation and evolution to become another concept: another brand in the Palladium Hotel Group portfolio.

45 Times Hotels is a concept that was born in New York. The brand pays tribute to the cosmopolitan spirit of big cities and was created in honor of the chain’s first hotel in the American city: 45 Times Square Hotel, which opened in August 2023, marking the arrival of Palladium Hotel Group in the United States.

For more information, visit www.palladiumhotelgroup.com.

