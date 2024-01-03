Park Hyatt Marrakech Officially Opens its Doors

Hyatt Hotels has announced the opening of Park Hyatt Marrakech, marking the debut of the Park Hyatt brand in Morocco and growing the brand’s presence in Africa, joining Park Hyatt Zanzibar and the forthcoming Park Hyatt Johannesburg, slated to open in 2025. Located about nine miles from Marrakech’s Medina district, the 19-acre resort is situated in an off-the-beaten-path location at the base of the Atlas Mountains. The resort sits adjacent to the Al Maaden Golf Resort, offering guests convenient access to the 18-hole course.

Composed of 16 pavilions arranged around a central zeolite patio, Park Hyatt Marrakech offers hyperlocal experiences for guests—from breakfast in a hot-air balloon in the Three Atlas Valleys to dinner in a Bedouin tent in the Agafay desert. The 130 residential-inspired guestrooms and suites have Moroccan touches throughout. Each has traditionally woven Berber carpets in pure wool and headboards representing the Tataoui motif (a local roofing technique made of laurel branches) alongside modern works of art sourced via Ifitry Artists’ Residence.

Park Hyatt Marrakech offers a variety of dining options, including TFAYA, an Arabesque brasserie, and Le Pavillon, offering a light, all-day menu to be enjoyed under the pergolas on the terrace or on a pool-side sun bed. Guests can also enjoy beverages and light bites surrounded by fireplaces and bookshelves in The Living Room, a signature social space in Park Hyatt hotels.

The 23,000-square-foot spa offers a range of tailored hammam rituals and holistic therapies. Guests will also have access to a hair salon and a 2,153-square-foot fitness center and yoga studio. Other facilities include a 154-foot outdoor heated pool; a 148-foot family-friendly outdoor pool; and a 66-foot indoor heated pool beneath a vaulted ceiling, each offering valley and mountain vistas.

Park Hyatt Marrakech additionally houses seven function rooms, which can accommodate up to 80 guests, whether for wedding receptions, intimate cocktail gatherings or formal corporate meetings. Each pavilion, known as Douars, has a rooftop terrace with a 360-degree view, ideal for private events.

For more information, visit www.hyatt.com.

Related Stories

Tangier: Marveling at Morocco’s Cultural Kaleidoscope

Cottar’s 1920s Camp Unveils New, Renovated Safari Tents

First-of-its-Kind Club Med Resort Announced in South Africa

Newmark Hotels and Reserves Enters Western Africa Region