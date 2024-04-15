PoB Hotels Expands Portfolio With New Forest and Bath Properties

PoB Hotels has announced the inclusion of two properties to its collection: The Montagu Arms in the New Forest and Homewood Hotel & Spa near the city of Bath.

The Montagu Arms is tucked away in the New Forest in Hampshire’s Beaulieu. The hotel’s 33 bedrooms and suites are spread across the original chauffeur garages and the newer development. The Montagu Arms welcomes families, dogs and can even plan gourmet weddings, including a bespoke seven-course wedding breakfast for foodie couples. The hotel’s modern-British restaurant, The Terrace, offers dishes that draw inspiration from the surroundings of the New Forest, while country pub Monty’s Inn serves homemade food and local ale.

Homewood Hotel & Spa is a country house hotel just 10 minutes from the city of Bath. Set in 20 acres of Somerset Hills, the Georgian retreat consists of 31 rooms and suites across the main house and the newly launched Mallingford Mews, which offers views over the Avon Valley. The signature restaurant, Olio, offers locally sourced Mediterranean-style dishes, with fruit, vegetables and herbs picked from the No-Dig Kitchen Garden. For the summer months, the Olio Terrace and regular pop-ups in the kitchen garden welcome guests to make the most of the warmer weather, with views across the countryside.

The spa includes a hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam room and an outdoor swimming pool and hot tub with views over the valley.

For more information, visit www.pobhotels.com.

Related Stories

PoB Hotels Announces Two New Members

Wilderness Group Adds New E-Bike Tours for 2024

PoB Hotels Adds The Elms in Worcestershire to Portfolio

Nature Rules in England’s Lake District