Portugal’s Octant Ponta Delgada Debuts New Whale-Watching Suite

Octant Ponta Delgada, located in the heart of the Azores on São Miguel Island, will introduce five new room categories this April, including a Whale Watching Suite.

The 123-key hotel tapped Portuguese interior designer Nini Andrade Silva for the extensive renovation project. Among the five newly renovated suite categories, the spotlight shines on a Whale Watching Suite—a space where guests can observe blue whales with an in-room telescope from a private balcony. Amenities include exercise and yoga equipment, plus a minibar with local products. Guests can also opt for the Sea View Room, offering vistas of the marina; the Family Two Bedroom Suite, perfect for family getaways; the Premium Sea View Room; and the Sea View Suite, complete with a bedroom, living room and two bathrooms.

In August 2023, Octant Ponta Delgada unveiled a transformation of its public spaces. The renovation included the opening of a new cheese and wine shop, with products from local artisans paying homage to the unique crafts of the region and connecting with local communities. Alongside the project, the hotel launched a series of gastronomic experiences taking guests on a journey through the flavors of the Portuguese island as well as the introduction of a wine list highlighting local varieties, known for their unique volcanic terroir.

Tip: For on-site relaxation, guests can head to the outdoor pool. Adventurous guests can also get in touch with the hotel’s Experience Manager who will help create personalized itineraries for them. Guests can enjoy local culinary experiences, hiking trails, canyoning, whale watching from the hotel’s Whale Watching Bar and swimming with dolphins.

Good to know: To celebrate the unveiling of the renovations, Octant Ponta Delgada is offering special perks for guests who book directly through the hotel website, including welcome amenities, discounts on spa services and dining and priority check-in.

For more information, visit www.pontadelgada.octanthotels.com.

Related Stories

Avanti Teams with VisitPortugal on Advisor Campaign

The Reserve in Portugal’s Madeira Adds New Experiences

What’s New at Porto’s WOW, The New Cultural District

Portugal’s AlmaLusa Comporta Launches Outdoor Experiences