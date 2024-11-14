Princess Hotels & Resorts Opens Two Resorts in Jamaica

Princess Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of two all-inclusive properties in Jamaica, Princess Senses The Mangrove and Princess Grand Jamaica. This marks the first openings in Jamaica by the Spain-based hotel and resort group. Located in a cove on Green Island and set in a mangrove, the resorts offer ocean-front views. Guests of the resorts can experience culturally accurate restaurants, luxurious spa treatments and endless activities to keep everyone entertained.

For couples looking for an intimate escape, Princess Senses The Mangrove is an adult-only, all-inclusive resort, with 401 ocean suites and 14 overwater villas with partial glass floors and infinity pools, each equipped with finished balconies and terraces with swim out pool options. For adults who want to add some spice to their trip, Pleasure Suites are available to provide an intimate and private ambiance. The Platinum Club suites offer exclusive Platinum Club areas, upgraded amenities and a butler service. The experience is complete with 14 restaurants, 15 bars and a spa.

For those traveling with kids, Princess Grand Jamaica i s an all-inclusive, family-friendly resort complete with an aquatic park, kids club, thematic entertainment zone, nanny service and robust activities like tennis and water sports to keep everyone entertained. Families can choose from one of the 590 spacious ocean view suites, while groups and large families can enjoy the Family and Master suites. Platinum suites are also available for upgraded amenities and a butler service. The hotel comes with three pools with water slides, and eight bars and nine restaurants, serving local and international cuisine, including Mexican, Italian, Jamaican and Asian cuisine.

The two new properties from Princess Hotels & Resorts are the largest investment in Jamaican history from an international company. In addition to the two resorts, Princess Hotels & Resorts are building staff facilities that will accommodate up to 450 team members. Once occupancy levels are around 1,600 employees, Princess Hotels & Resorts foresee one-third to live on the property, creating a great incentive program to motivate and retain staffers.

In celebration of the hotel’s opening, Princess Senses The Mangrove and Princess Grand Jamaica have announced an exclusive promotional offer of 50 percent off bookings, accompanied by complimentary roundtrip airport transfers, with a minimum stay of three nights.

For more information and reservations, visit princess-hotels.com.

