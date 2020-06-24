Room Mate to Open All Hotels Globally From End of June

by
Matt Turner
(Room Mate Group)

After allocating 12 hotels and three Be Mate apartment buildings to provide free support during the COVID-19 health crisis, Room Mate Group says it is now preparing to gradually reopen its hotels and tourist apartments around the world. 

The company, to reignite travel, will be offering flexible rates with savings of up to 25 percent, as well as free cancellation up until the day of arrival for all reservations made online.

The first hotels to reopen their doors have been Room Mate Waldorf Towers in Miami, Room Mate Alain in Paris and Room Mate Gorka in San Sebastián. On June 25, Room Mate Óscar in Madrid and Room Mate Valeria in Málaga will resume their activity. The hotels in the other cities where Room Mate Hotels has a presence, both nationally and internationally, will open from the end of June on a staggered basis.

DAILY NEWS & DEALS NEWSLETTER

Like this story? Subscribe to Daily News & Deals!

Featuring breaking news on the latest product launches, deals, sales promotions, and executive appointments. Be sure to sign-up for this free industry daily newsletter.

Be Mate, the apartment business operated by Room Mate Group, is due to reopen its tourist apartments in Madrid, Barcelona and Milan from June 1. 

Good to know: Room Mate Group has developed a protocol called “STAY SAFE, STAY WELL,” which it has been implementing and testing since March across the 12 hotels and three apartment buildings that were made available to healthcare professionals and the elderly in Spain, France, the U.S. and Italy. This protocol includes all local health authority recommendations, along with additional measures developed by Room Mate Group to protect its guests, suppliers and employees. Room Mate will apply this protocol across all 28 of its hotels and all of its Be Mate apartments.

Visit room-matehotels.com.

Related Stories

Room Mate Hotels Implements COVID-Free Protocol

RIU Reopening 15 Properties in All Destinations in Spain

Portugal Creates Platform for Clean & Safe-Compliant Businesses

Madeira Opening July 1, Offering Free COVID-19 Testing

Read more on:
Hotel Information Room Mate Hotels Malaga Room Mate Valeria Room Mate Waldorf Towers Miami Room Mate Alain Paris Room Mate Gorka San Sebastián Room Mate Oscar Madrid Barcelona Milan Europe

Suggested Articles:

Hotels

The Tryall Club to Open to International Travelers August 1

The Tryall Club will begin its phased reopening to international visitors starting on August 1, 2020. Here's what guests can expect.

by Matt Turner
Hotels

Marriott Cancun Resort Now Open, JW Marriott to Follow July 1

Marriott Cancun Resort is now open to guests, while the JW Marriott Cancun Resort & Spa will reopen on July 1. Here's what to expect.

by Susan J. Young
Tours

USTOA Reports Increase in Bookings in Last 30 Days

Nearly two-thirds of United States Tour Operators Association members have seen an increase in bookings in the last 30 days. Learn more here.

by Matt Turner