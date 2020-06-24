Room Mate to Open All Hotels Globally From End of June

After allocating 12 hotels and three Be Mate apartment buildings to provide free support during the COVID-19 health crisis, Room Mate Group says it is now preparing to gradually reopen its hotels and tourist apartments around the world.

The company, to reignite travel, will be offering flexible rates with savings of up to 25 percent, as well as free cancellation up until the day of arrival for all reservations made online.

The first hotels to reopen their doors have been Room Mate Waldorf Towers in Miami, Room Mate Alain in Paris and Room Mate Gorka in San Sebastián. On June 25, Room Mate Óscar in Madrid and Room Mate Valeria in Málaga will resume their activity. The hotels in the other cities where Room Mate Hotels has a presence, both nationally and internationally, will open from the end of June on a staggered basis.

Be Mate, the apartment business operated by Room Mate Group, is due to reopen its tourist apartments in Madrid, Barcelona and Milan from June 1.

Good to know: Room Mate Group has developed a protocol called “STAY SAFE, STAY WELL,” which it has been implementing and testing since March across the 12 hotels and three apartment buildings that were made available to healthcare professionals and the elderly in Spain, France, the U.S. and Italy. This protocol includes all local health authority recommendations, along with additional measures developed by Room Mate Group to protect its guests, suppliers and employees. Room Mate will apply this protocol across all 28 of its hotels and all of its Be Mate apartments.

Visit room-matehotels.com.

