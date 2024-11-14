Saint Lucia’s Coconut Bay Resort Unveils Major Upgrade

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa in Saint Lucia has completed a significant multimillion-dollar renovation project during its annual September closure. Just in time for high season, the updates include transformed rooms, new dining experiences, refreshed wedding venues, a brand-new Activity Pool deck, and enhanced spa facilities.

In addition to the annual deep steam cleaning, extensive remodeling began earlier this year and continued through the September closure, transforming 25 percent of the resort’s rooms by November 2024. The rooms have been fully renovated, replacing everything from electrical and plumbing to ceilings and flooring. New bathrooms, featuring bathtubs in the Splash wing and showers in the Harmony wing, are complemented by fresh fixtures, furniture, air conditioners, and soft furnishings throughout. All the resort’s 250 rooms are scheduled to be upgraded with completion expected at the end of 2025.

The oceanfront Sanctuary Spa has undergone a total refresh, with all six treatment rooms completely updated with new sinks, countertops, and LED mirrors. The spa’s two steam rooms have been retiled, while bathrooms have been upgraded with new tiles, fixtures, sinks, toilets, and showers. In the full-service beauty salon, new countertops and mirrors create a fresh ambiance. Guests can now unwind on a newly added outdoor relaxation deck, complete with loungers, and an enhanced spa menu and brochure will be introduced in mid-November. The interior overhaul now complements the six new oceanfront spa cabanas added earlier this year.

One of the standout improvements is at the iconic Eternity Beach wedding venue, where a new deck replaces the sand aisle, creating an infinity edge backdrop for weddings, unique in Saint Lucia. Guests can also lounge on the newly installed 10,000-square-foot travertine-tiled deck surrounding the Activity Pool or book one of the 11 new oceanfront beach cabanas, available for half- or full-day rentals.

In November, the all inclusive resort will debut its new à la carte vegan restaurant, Seasons, seating 50 guests and sharing a space with the Wedding Center, now equipped with its own kitchen for hosting receptions and group events. The Jerk Tree House restaurant, built around a seagrape tree, has been expanded to offer more seating options and features new flooring, decking, and bannisters. A new lobby café with dedicated seating will offer barista-served coffee from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily and Afternoon Tea along with fresh pastries and small bites through the day.

Additional refreshments throughout the resort include new paint in the CocoLand Kidz Klub, lobby, and hallways, and marble countertops in the Lobby Bar, Guest Services, and Concierge Desk. The resort also has a new entrance road and lush landscaping.

For more information call toll-free from North America at 877-252-0304 or visit cbayresort.com.

