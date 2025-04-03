Secrets, Dreams Resorts in Playa Esmeralda, DR, Open Reservations

Hyatt Hotels has opened reservations for two of its new all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic: the adults-only Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa and the family-friendly Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa. Both resorts are slated to open this summer along the shores of Playa Esmeralda.

Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa

This adults-only resort will open with 500 suites with private balconies or terraces with ocean, garden or pool views. The resort is tailored for couples, honeymooners and those looking for a peaceful Caribbean retreat.

Secrets Playa Esmeralda offers 10 dining options highlighting French, Mediterranean and authentic Dominican cuisine, plus casual beachside grills and cafés. Guests can sip handcrafted cocktails at six bars, including a beachfront bar, a swim-up bar and a piano lounge.

The resort’s adults-only programming ranges from beachfront yoga and water sports to dance lessons and nightly themed parties. Additionally, the Secrets Spa has 12 treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy circuit and a full-service beauty salon. Guests can enjoy a range of treatments such as massages, facials, and more, offered by experts.

Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa

Ideal for multigenerational travel, Dreams Playa Esmeralda offers a family-friendly experience with 500 suites, three pools, an on-site water park and kid-focused programming.

F&B options at Dreams Playa Esmeralda include nine restaurants and seven bars. Guests can savor flavors from around the world at the restaurants, including gourmet Italian, Asian and a Dominican specialty eatery. They can enjoy tropical cocktails at seven bars, including a sports bar, theater bar and swim-up pool bar.

The resort offers a range of entertainment options and activities for guests. Splash into fun at the on-site water park or enjoy activities such as beach volleyball, kayaking, dance classes, and more. At the resort’s Explorer’s Club and CoreZone for children and teenagers respectively, supervised programs offer creative, age-appropriate activities to keep young guests entertained.

Nearby attractions include Montaña Redonda, Los Haitises National Park, Samaná Bay, and more.

For more information, visit www.hyattinclusivecollection.com/secrets and www.hyattinclusivecollection.com/dreams.

