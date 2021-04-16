Shangri-La, AIG to Cover COVID-19 Medical Costs

Following the successful introduction of COVID-19 medical coverage (up to $184,000) at no additional charge for international guests at its Singapore hotels, the Shangri-La Group recently announced the expansion of the program to an additional 21 hotels located in Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and Japan.

The program, in partnership with AIG, will be introduced in phases beginning this month, with hotels in Malaysia and Australia as part of the new inclusions. Shangri-La Group is among the first international hotel chains to provide this automatic medical coverage for international guests, a move that builds on the group’s “Shangri-La Cares” commitment.

“With global vaccination programs and discussions of international borders relaxation gaining some momentum, we anticipate more people will soon be looking to safely travel once again. The proactive arranging of COVID-19 insurance coverage, which is increasingly a travel staple, demonstrates our commitment to be there for our guests every step of the way when they are ready to travel,” said Lim Beng Chee, chief executive officer of Shangri-La Group, in a written statement.

To receive this COVID-19 emergency medical coverage, international guests will have to book their stays at participating Shangri-La Hotel & Resorts properties for eligible check-in dates, and they will be automatically covered under the policy at no additional charge.

Underwritten by AIG, highlights of the coverage include emergency medical expenses of up to a total of $184,000 for medically necessary and reasonable costs should the guest test positive for COVID-19 during their stay. The policy also covers additional accommodation (room only) and travel expenses should the guest need to extend their stay for medical reasons due to COVID-19. Guests can contact a dedicated AIG customer service team for assistance if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 during their stay. They will also have access to emergency travel assistance that is available around the clock during their trip.

For more details, visit www.shangri-la.com.

