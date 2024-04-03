SO/ Maldives Opens as Third Resort at Crossroads Complex

S Hotels and Resorts, the international hospitality company from Singha Estate, recently celebrated the grand opening of SO/ Maldives, which marks the third luxury lifestyle resort at Crossroads Maldives, a fully integrated leisure destination in the Indian Ocean.

Crossroads Maldives was first launched in September 2019. The destination comprises a trio of resorts: SAii Lagoon Maldives (Curio Collection by Hilton), a retreat designed for couples, families and friends; Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, which caters to luxury and music enthusiasts; and the SO/ Maldives, a private-island destination rooted in fashion, art and design. These three distinct resorts are connected to facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, a 2,600-foot lifestyle area and beach walk lined with restaurants, bars, a beach club, retail boutiques, wellness centers, water sports, diving and snorkeling, kids’ clubs, an events center and a 30-berth yacht marina, plus the Maldives Discovery Centre cultural hub and Marine Discovery Centre.

SO/ Maldives is a multimillion international joint venture project developed in partnership with business conglomerate Wai Eco World Developer (WEWD) and operated by the Ennismore team. The resort is set on Emboodhoo Lagoon in the Kaafu Atoll, a short speedboat ride from Malé’s Velana International Airport. The resort offers Beach Villa and Water Villa Collections, plus dining and social venues, a Wellness Camp, a fitness center and the Lazuli Beach Club.

For more information, visit www.shotelsresorts.com.

