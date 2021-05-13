Outlook for U.S. Hotel Performance Upgraded

Underpinned by stronger-than-expected demand during Q1, STR and Tourism Economics upgraded the latest U.S. hotel forecast released this week at the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference. Even with 2021 projections higher, full recovery of demand remains on the same timeline for 2023, while close-to-complete recovery of revenue per available room (RevPAR) is still projected for 2024.

“The next stage of the U.S. travel recovery has commenced,” said Adam Sacks, Tourism Economics president. “An effective vaccine rollout and generous fiscal stimulus will drive the fastest single-year economic expansion in nearly 40 years. Leisure travel demand is gathering strength with substantial recovery in sight for many markets. However, transient business, group and international travel face continued headwinds, and a full recovery will take several years.”