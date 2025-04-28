Tafer Hotels & Resorts to Host Fourth Annual Wellness Month in June

Tafer Hotels & Resorts has announced the return of its fourth annual “Wellness Month.” Throughout the month of June, Tafer will offer a diverse array of culinary, fitness and mindful events and activities, all aimed at nurturing self-care. The experiences will be available at each of its luxury all-inclusive properties across Los Cabos, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Maya. Each resort will offer a robust calendar of events, workshops and classes guided by fitness trainers, nutritionists, yoga teachers, holistic therapists and other professionals in the health and wellness space.

During Wellness Month, guests will have access to a selection of healthy and gourmet culinary options across each property, including interactive beverage stations making fresh cold-pressed juices and smoothies as well as signature tonics and beverages such as ginger lemonade and tea infusions. Within each of Tafer’s signature restaurants, a Wellness Corner will showcase additional healthy options for diners with helpful nutritional information for each dish. Vegan diners can also opt for completely vegan menu options at each culinary outlet. Artisanal cooking classes showcasing healthy locally sourced ingredients will also be available for guests to participate in, and, for an additional fee, a complete robata culinary experience will be offered at Japanese restaurant, Hiroshi. At the open-air Tierra Luna Gardens in Puerto Vallarta and Cancun, guests can embark on several immersive experiences including guided courses on how to prepare herbal infused smoothies and healthy beverages.

All properties in Los Cabos, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Maya will present a schedule of activities ranging from stretching classes, bike tours on the sand and tai chi, to Pilates classes, tennis and volleyball tournaments, cardio-focused boot camps, Zumba classes, paddleboard yoga and more. Additionally, hatha yoga and meditation classes will be offered, in addition to aura cleansing on the beach. Amidst the Puerto Vallarta jungles at Hotel Mousai and Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa, guests can also embark on guided nature hikes or kayaking tours to the Los Arcos National Marine Park.

Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of mindful activities such as sunrise meditations, full moon rituals, sound meditation, healings, and more. Guests can also learn how to give a proper massage or create exfoliating scrubs and face masks using local ingredients, besides having the opportunity to experience the healing powers of water at Spa Imagine’s interactive Hydrotherapy Circuit. During bedtime, a Pillow Menu will be available to guests with a variety of pillows types to choose from, as well as an Aromatherapy Menu with a selection of soothing oil scents such as lavender, eucalyptus and cinnamon spice to ensure restful sleep.

Wellness Month will take place June 1–30. Participating properties include Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos, Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Cancun, Villa del Palmar Cancun, Hotel Mousai Cancun, Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa Puerto Vallarta, Hotel Mousai Puerto Vallarta and Palmar Beach Resort & Spa Riviera Maya. Wellness Month events and activities will be complimentary for guests who purchase Tafer’s signature “Gourmet Culinary All-Inclusive Plan.”

For more information, visit www.taferresorts.com.

