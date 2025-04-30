Virgin Hotels' First London Hotel Concludes "Transformation"

Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, which opened in August 2024, has announced the completion of its phased transformation. Just this week, the 120-key hotel has unveiled 14 new suites as well as Hidden Grooves, a new hi-fi listening bar complete with an extensive vinyl collection. The full opening marks the 17th property for Virgin Hotels Collection and its first in London.

Hidden Grooves, designed by Richard Branson, is styled like a 1970s living room, filled with vintage furniture and music memorabilia that nods to the early days of Virgin Records. At the 38-seat venue, guests can explore a vast selection of music, from rare finds to classics, played via sound systems designed by London-based Project Audio. To complement the music, the hotel offers album-themed cocktails and light bites. A range of weekly entertainment and vinyl sessions form the venue’s events program.

Elsewhere, interior designer Lynne Hunt London, together with Virgin Hotels’ in-house design team, have created a contemporary new design for its Premier Suites and Sir Richard’s Penthouse Flat. The suites have “Hollywood”-style orange mirrors and collectible artwork, alongside boucle sofas, velvet armchairs, custom-designed burl oak furniture and Virgin Hotels’ patented beds, while fluted timber wardrobes and bars house "top-tier amenities."

Hotel guests continue to benefit from existing amenities such as the Lucy app, which offers personalized service to members of The Know—Virgin Hotels’ personalized loyalty program—and complimentary guest access to the rooftop bar, swimming pool, Marlin’s on the Roof restaurant, gym, treatment rooms and rooftop club. A new signature restaurant, arriving later in spring, will further elevate the guest experience.

Tip: Members of Virgin Red, Virgin’s rewards club, can pay with Virgin Points for reward stays at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch. For a limited time, weekend reward stays start from just 45,000 Virgin Points per night. Members will also earn seven Virgin Points for every £1 (approximately $1.33) spent on stays at the hotel, which can be put towards their next stay or hundreds of rewards across Virgin Red and Flying Club, from flights and holidays to date nights, concert tickets and other experiences.

For more information, visit www.virginhotels.com/london-shoreditch.

