W Hotels Announces Music-Focused Retreat in Koh Samui, Thailand

W Hotels has announced W Presents Retreat, the next chapter of its W Presents global live music series showcasing a mix of emerging and established artists. Curated, hosted and headlined by W Hotels global music director and renowned DJ, LP Giobbi, this exclusive escape invites guests to W Koh Samui, a 7,770-hectare tropical resort in Thailand set on a private stretch of white sand between Maenam and Bo Phut beaches.

Known for its design and ocean views, W Koh Samui offers private pool villas, food and beverage, and immersive cultural experiences. Guests will embark on a journey led by some of the world’s most celebrated musical talents against the backdrop of Koh Samui.

Guests will embark on a highly curated itinerary, from exploring an elephant sanctuary and challenging themselves in a Thai boxing session to cruising the surrounding islands by boat, visiting the vibrant Fisherman’s Village night market, and of course, enjoying intimate, exclusive music performances along the way by Bonobo (DJ set), LP Giobbi, Sofia Kourtesis (DJ set), Beatrice, Emjie, JOPLYN, Mascolo, as well as local artists, including Kate Sara, Dan Buri and W Koh Samui Music Curator, Armando Mendes.

At its core, W Presents is a platform dedicated to celebrating the universal connectivity of music. This next chapter of the series invites guests to dive deeper into music and culture.

The first-ever W Presents Retreat will take place across four nights from May 1 to 5, 2025.

The W Presents Retreat is available for booking via www.marriott.com/w-presents-retreat.

Related Stories

Palace Hotel Tokyo Debuts Its “JAXURY” Experience

Endless Summer Beach Club Launches in Phuket

Global Travel Collection Sees Rise in Interest in Thailand

Radisson Hotel Group Expands Footprint in Vietnam