W Hotels Debuts in Sydney, Australia

W Hotels has announced the opening of W Sydney. Located in a curved structure rising over Darling Harbour, W Sydney is welcoming travelers and Sydneysiders alike.

Set within The Ribbon, the structure was designed by Australian architectural firm Hassell while its interiors were designed by London-based bowler James Brindley. At the heart of the hotel’s design story is ‘"he larrikin," a quintessentially Australian character "whose strong spirit informs and inspires the hotel’s luxe yet unconventional interiors." Embracing a "future noir" theme, Living Room (lobby) is punctuated by an electric blue circular bar and nest-like seating that reference the Australian Bowerbird, "a larrikin" of the bird world. W Sydney’s 588 guestrooms, including 162 suites, draw inspiration from the hotel’s harborside location and nearby beaches. Bathrooms are rendered in an oceanic blue and walk-in wardrobes sport bursts of inflorescent red and pink Waratah flowers.

W Sydney houses four new dining and bar venues across three levels. Leading the culinary adventures at BTWN is Head Chef Chris Dodd, an alumnus of Aria and Blue Door. Just as other restaurants in town are winding down, BTWN comes alive with 2 a.m.: dessertbar, a late-night hotspot created in collaboration with Singaporean dessert guru Janice Wong. The Living Room’s menus embrace the hotel’s location on the edge of Asiatown with a focus on sake and soju, as well as Asian small bites. 29/30 is a two-level bar with harbor views, while the WET Deck (pool) bar evokes an underwater world with coral-inspired lighting serving tapas and cocktails. Meanwhile, Level 30 above takes things up a notch with elevated cocktails, a menu of vintage Champagnes by the glass, and the above-sea-level décor of a superyacht.

The AWAY Spa at the hotel has five treatment rooms and the connecting spaces are enclosed by the geometric art of Bradley Eastman (aka Beastman). In addition to unique circular pods for beauty treatments, the spa has a bar for those who like to socialize while they decompress. The hotel’s FIT Gym is complete with Technogym equipment, whereas WET Deck is a place to chill poolside with views of Darling Harbour. The 100-foot, open-air infinity pool showcases a giant jellyfish motif crafted from glass mosaic tiles.

Good to know: Located just steps from Sydney’s International Convention Centre, the hotel has 13,993 square feet of event space across eight versatile rooms. Set on level five, W Sydney’s 6,372-square-foot pillarless Great Room has floor-to-ceiling windows that afford views of the city. The design connects to the lively Darling Harbour setting, with light fittings and a graphic carpet that explode in a creative tribute to Sydney’s famous fireworks.

For more information and to book, visit wsydney.com

