Dream Vacations and CruiseOne River Summit Concludes

The recently concluded Dream Vacations and CruiseOne River Summit aboard AmaWaterways' AmaKristina provided travel advisors with an immersive educational experience along the Rhone River in France. Dream Vacations and CruiseOne travel advisors expanded their expertise in the river cruise sector with supplier-led workshops, exclusive excursions and business discussions.

“River cruising is one of the fastest-growing sectors in travel, and our River Summit is designed to give our advisors an edge in this evolving landscape,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations and CruiseOne. “Beyond gaining firsthand product knowledge, events like these strengthen the relationships between suppliers, our headquarters team and fellow franchise owners—creating a network of support and collaboration that fuels long-term business success.”

The 2025 River Summit is part of Dream Vacations/CruiseOne’s “Immersive Education Series” with the content focused solely on river cruising. The series engages travel advisors to empower themselves through hands-on education, supplier relationships and innovative business strategies. Besides the cultural immersion of the AmaKristina itinerary, advisors interacted directly with river cruise experts who presented updates on key developments, including AmaWaterways’ expansion into the Amazon River in Colombia and Scenic’s fleet growth plans through 2030. For the first time, land tour operators participated in the summit, offering insights into pre- and post-cruise package extensions that enhance the overall client experience.

Advisors also engaged in experiential learning through on-the-ground excursions, including a ghost re-enactment performance in Viviers, a visit to the Roman aqueduct Pont du Gard in Avignon and a Carrieres des Lumières art show in a limestone quarry, featuring works by Monet and Rousseau set to classical music.

For more information, visit www.dreamvacationsfranchise.com.

Related Stories

Uniworld Announces New Holiday Sailing Along The Seine

The ASTA River Cruise Expo Returns to Amsterdam in 2026

Riviera Travel Adds New Festive, Themed River Cruises for 2026

AmaWaterways Launches "Celebration of Wellness River Cruises"