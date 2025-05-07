TravelSavers’ 2025 Owners Focus Retreat Addresses Industry Shifts

Top TravelSavers agency owners and partners have forged closer bonds at the Owners Focus Retreat, equipping them to better withstand industry shifts. More than 120 owners and managers from the U.S. and Canada, suppliers and staff attended the high-level retreat from April 23 to 26 at Chateau Elan in Braselton, GA.

Redesigned this year, Owners Focus Retreat facilitates connections among owners and partners in a relaxed setting. Attendees took part in interactive programs with speakers, networking and leisure pursuits.

Sales Continue to Grow

TravelSavers advisors are experiencing sales increases, even on top of 2024’s strong numbers, with cruising leading the way. Premium ocean cruising is up 21 percent, followed by river cruises at 15 percent and contemporary ocean cruising at 13 percent. Luxury cruising is up 5 percent. While guided vacations have increased by 11 percent, sun vacations have grown by five percent and FIT travel is up four percent.

“I am super bullish on this business and believe 2025 is going to end strongly,” said TravelSavers Chief Marketing Officer Nicole Mazza. “Travelers are booking for the festive season and into next year. 2026 is already off the charts with double-digit growth.”

Facing Challenges With a United Front

After two very strong sales years, 2025 is bringing peaks and valleys. Concerns ranging from lower consumer confidence and inflation to the geopolitical climate are causing softening in some segments.

Mazza encouraged attendees to collaborate to continue their trajectory of success. “After 55 years, we’re not strangers to industry challenges,” she said. “We excel at turning them into opportunities. Whether it’s repositioning marketing to resonate with travelers, negotiating supplier agreements for today’s realities or introducing technology to help advisors work more efficiently, this is the moment to reframe the narrative and win new business.”

To assist on this front, TravelSavers has expanded its partner collection, bringing more choice and advantages to clients and more sales, commissions and profit-sharing to advisors. The network has also enhanced its VIP program for cruises and tours, offering more departure dates and benefits.

Initiatives to Fuel Success

Enhanced advisor profiles on TravelSavers.com now allow consumers to reach out to a match of their choice. The Travel Club program provides travelers with exclusive discounts and amenities, also driving prospects to network agencies.

TravelSavers is also investing in technology enhancements to increase effectiveness and sales. Its tripXpress platform for researching and booking travel now offers deep-linking technology. With it, advisors can include links in marketing collateral that take travelers directly into the booking process. The network’s AI Connect tool is helping advisors work more efficiently to drive bookings, allowing them to regain time in their day to sell.

Harnessing the Power of Change

As the travel industry grapples with challenges, change management expert Rob Oddi inspired attendees to embrace shifts by determining their identity and achieving new heights. He led an exercise to spark awareness of shared issues and solutions. Groups built Lego creations that symbolized their professional challenges and triumphs. Common blocks such as technology struggles, recruitment and time management established a collaborative tone.

Oddi also recommended advisors and partners identify their audience and the challenges they face, then pinpoint how they can help the audience in a unique way to create an emotional connection. “When we see ourselves differently, we act differently,” he said. “Change is a process, not an event.”

