Ajijic Named Mexico’s Newest Magical Town

The state of Jalisco is now home to nine “Magical Towns” (Pueblo Mágico) after the colorful lakeside town of Ajijic received the designation this month. Magical Towns are recognized by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism for their natural beauty, cultural richness, traditions, folklore, historical relevance and outstanding hospitality. Only two states, Puebla and Mexico, which boast 10 Magical Towns each, have more. Ajijic joins Tequila, Tlaquepaque, San Sebastian del Oeste, Lagos de Moreno, Mazamitla, Talpa de Allende, Tapalpa and Mascota as Magical Towns in Jalisco.

Located one hour south of Guadalajara, Ajijic is known for its proximity to Lake Chapala, the largest lake in Mexico. Surrounded by the Sierra Madre Mountains, travelers can enjoy boat rides on the lake, long walks along the waterfront promenade and time spent in hot springs warmed by volcanic magma. The Mexican town and ideal climate attract snowbirds and expats alike with Ajijic home to Mexico’s largest expat population.

One of the most attractive features of Ajijic are its painted facades: Bright colors will accompany you as you walk through the cobbled streets in search of crafts or dining options. Another highlight is the “Wall of the Muertos,” a work by the artist Efrén González, which honors inhabitants—nationals or foreigners—who lived in Ajijic.

The government of Jalisco has dedicated $1.8 million since 2018 to support the preservation of the unique cultural heritage of its Magical Towns and empower communities living there. As the birthplace of iconic Mexican traditions like tequila, mariachi and charrería—Mexico’s national sport—Jalisco has long been committed to maintaining the connection to its roots and thoughtfully using its heritage to attract visitors from throughout Mexico and the world.

