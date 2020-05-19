Abu Dhabi Debuts Safe and Clean Certification for Tourism Sector

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched its safe and clean certification program—a first of its kind in the region, DCT Abu Dhabi says—as it seeks to uplift and standardize the cleanliness and hygiene levels across all businesses and organizations in the tourism sector.

As hotels, malls and other attractions in Abu Dhabi prepare to cautiously re-welcome guests to their venues, DCT Abu Dhabi aims to safeguard the health and wellbeing of consumers by offering certifications that ensure the compliance of standardized hygiene levels in tourism destinations and industry businesses within the emirate.

HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said in a statement, “As hygiene and cleanliness have risen to become vital factors considered by all individuals today, we believe that it is imperative for all institutions and businesses to elevate and then maintain hygiene standards. As the leaders in tourism, our role is to pave the way for industry players and set standards that suit our consumers. Through this tourism board-led program, we hope to boost the confidence of consumers when considering Abu Dhabi as a tourism destination.”

The certification program was developed in partnership with leading world developer and will be rolled out in phases. Phase One will be dedicated to hotels in Abu Dhabi, with other tourism attractions and businesses to follow. Interested organizations are strongly urged to follow DCT Abu Dhabi’s social media channels and website for updates regarding the program.

