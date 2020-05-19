Abu Dhabi Debuts Safe and Clean Certification for Tourism Sector

by
Matt Turner
(DCT Abu Dhabi)

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched its safe and clean certification program—a first of its kind in the region, DCT Abu Dhabi says—as it seeks to uplift and standardize the cleanliness and hygiene levels across all businesses and organizations in the tourism sector.

As hotels, malls and other attractions in Abu Dhabi prepare to cautiously re-welcome guests to their venues, DCT Abu Dhabi aims to safeguard the health and wellbeing of consumers by offering certifications that ensure the compliance of standardized hygiene levels in tourism destinations and industry businesses within the emirate.

HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi, said in a statement, “As hygiene and cleanliness have risen to become vital factors considered by all individuals today, we believe that it is imperative for all institutions and businesses to elevate and then maintain hygiene standards. As the leaders in tourism, our role is to pave the way for industry players and set standards that suit our consumers. Through this tourism board-led program, we hope to boost the confidence of consumers when considering Abu Dhabi as a tourism destination.”

The certification program was developed in partnership with leading world developer and will be rolled out in phases. Phase One will be dedicated to hotels in Abu Dhabi, with other tourism attractions and businesses to follow. Interested organizations are strongly urged to follow DCT Abu Dhabi’s social media channels and website for updates regarding the program.

Related Stories

Portugal Enters Second Phase of Reopening Strategy

European Commission Presents Guidelines to Reopen Tourism

Hygiene the Focus as Hotels Plan for Gradual Reopenings

WTTC Unveils Safe Travels Protocols to Restart Travel & Tourism

Read more on:
Destination Information Safety While Traveling Abu Dhabi Travel Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi Coronavirus Middle East United Arab Emirates HE Ali Hassan Al Shaiba

Suggested Articles:

Law
Your Business

ASTA Commends Department of Labor for Rescinding Blacklist Rule

The “blacklist” blocked travel agencies from utilizing an exemption from federal overtime rules designed for retail businesses. Here's what it means.

by Matt Turner
Your Business

Stats: Americans Prefer Beach Vacations and Road Trips in 2020

Only 7 percent of Americans are willing to travel internationally and 72 percent prefer to drive to their next vacation. Read more here.

by Matt Turner
Cruises

SIlversea to Take Delivery of Silver Origin

After several challenges and potential delays, Silver Origin has made its sea trials and will soon be delivered to Silversea. Read more here.

by Matt Turner